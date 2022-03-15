MLB Free Agency: ESPN's Buster Olney believes the New York Yankees will land either Anthony Rizzo or Freddie Freeman

The New York Yankees might not be finished improving their offensive firepower. As ESPN's Buster Olney suggests, they will attempt to acquire a dominant left-handed hitter to improve one of MLB's top squads. The top first base candidates are Anthony Rizzo and Freddie Freeman. With Matt Olson now traded to the Atlanta Braves, confirmed via a Jeff Passan Tweet, the Yankees' options are quickly becoming limited.

The New York Yankees must act quickly as acquisitions ramp up throughout the MLB. As demonstrated by the kickoff trade for Josh Donaldson, the New York Yankees are not afraid to spend capital to improve their lineup. With the fallout from the lockout still surrounding the League, many deals that were pending are beginning to close. If the Yankees want to secure Anthony Rizzo or Freddie Freeman, they need to work fast.

Ahead of the regular season, Buster Olney expressed in a Tweet that the New York Yankees are not finished improving their roster.

Buster Olney @Buster_ESPN It's hard to imagine that the Yankees -- with their very, very, very right-handed hitting lineup -- don't land one of the left-handed hitting first basemen available. Freeman, Olson or Rizzo. It's hard to imagine that the Yankees -- with their very, very, very right-handed hitting lineup -- don't land one of the left-handed hitting first basemen available. Freeman, Olson or Rizzo.

Three-time All-Star Anthony Rizzo would provide the team with veteran experience and an understanding of what it takes to win a World Series, a feat he accomplished as a key player in 2016 for the Chicago Cubs. This knowledge would prove invaluable in the later months of the season as the New York Yankees begin their championship push. It is part of why they traded for him last season and why they will attempt to sign him this season. Rizzo also brings a strong defensive game as a four-time Golden Glove recipient.

Anthony Rizzo celebrates winning the World Series

Freddie Freeman is a valid option for New York Yankees

Former league MVP Freddie Freeman would, however, provide the biggest spark for the New York Yankees. Coming off a season with 31 home runs and a stellar .300 batting average, his offensive output would be a boost to the already powerful lineup. Similar to Anthony Rizzo, Freddie Freeman is a former Golden Glove winner and would provide a great sense of confidence at first base.

Jon Heyman reports on the Yankees' current thinking on the needed acquisition via Twitter.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman Yankees are pessimistic on Freeman, and have said no to the ask of Volpe plus more for Matt Olson. So Anthony Rizzo seems to be the most realistic at 1B for them now. And that’s not so bad. Yankees are pessimistic on Freeman, and have said no to the ask of Volpe plus more for Matt Olson. So Anthony Rizzo seems to be the most realistic at 1B for them now. And that’s not so bad.

Yankees are pessimistic on Freeman, and have said no to the ask of Volpe plus more for Matt Olson. So Anthony Rizzo seems to be the most realistic at 1B for them now. And that’s not so bad.-@JonHeyman

Both of the options the Yankees have available to them would be great additions to the team. Given the frantic pace this offseason has taken, it is imperative that the New York Yankees make their decision soon and re-sign Anthony Rizzo or acquire Freddie Freeman.

