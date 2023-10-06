MLB Free Agency: Exploring all 29 veterans who are now free to sign new deals today onwards

As per MLB rules, eligible minor leaguers can begin looking for a new team as soon as the regular season finishes. This is in contrast to six-year MLB vets, who must wait until five days after the conclusion of the World Series to hit the open market.

For players who were taken off an MLB team's 40-man roster, the path is not so simple. Players with a minimum amount of service time can elect for free agency.

Thus far, 29 names are expected to opt for free agency in the coming days. While they may not be the hottest names in the league, some have shown an ability to complete at the top level.

All 29 MLB vets who can elect for free agency from today

Catchers

Zach Collins, Cleveland Guardians

Catcher Zack Collins was always on the precipice of his big-league breakthrough. After registering 4 home runs and 26 RBIs as a member of the 2021 Chicago White Sox, the 28-year old has had trouble cracking a full-time roster.

Caleb Hamilton, Boston Red Sox

Francisco Mejia, Tampa Bay Rays

Dominican catcher Francisco Mejia has been vying for a starting spot as the Tampa Bay Rays catcher since 2021. During his time with the team, Mejia has hit .245/.285/.398, with his best offensive campaign coming in 2021, wherein he hit 17 home runs and 49 RBIs.

Infielders

Matt Beaty, Kansas City Royals

Brandon Dixon, San Diego Padres

Josh Lester, Baltimore Orioles

Taylor Motter, St. Louis Cardinals

After appearing in 92 games for the 2017 Seattle Mariners, infielder Taylor Motter has had a difficult time making a full-time MLB roster. His 29 appearances for the Cards this season was the highest since his time in Seattle, but after batting just .171, the 34-year old was shown the door.

Expand Tweet

"Taylor Motter HR #1. 1-0, 89 mph FB." - Craig Hyatt

Kevin Padlo, Los Angeles Angels

Cole Tucker, Pittsburgh Pirates

Despite being selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with their 24th overall pick in the first round of the 2014 MLB Draft, Cole Tucker has struggled to maintain a spot on the team. In nearly 160 games with the Pirates, Tucker has hit just .216 with five home runs. Known for being the boyfriend of Vanessa Hudgens, Tucker will be looking for a new team for 2024.

Tyler Wade, Oakland A's

Outfielders

Abraham Almonte, New York Mets

Kyle Garlick, Minnesota Twins

Derek Hill, Washington Nationals

Bryce Johnson, San Francisco Giants

Cody Thomas, Oakland A's

Pitchers

Archie Bradley, Miami Marlins

Archie Bradley, a 6-foot-4 reliever is no stranger to swapping teams. In 2017, Bradley actually finished twentieth in NL MVP voting after posting a 1.63 ERA in 63 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks. However, things have been downhill from there. Bradley only threw seven innings for the Marlins this year.

Expand Tweet

"Archie Bradley laughing at Phillies fans whenever the Diamondbacks hit a home run lol" - Brad Vangeli

Jose Castillo, Miami Marlins

Chase DeJong, Pittsburgh Pirates

Geoff Hartlib, Miami Marlins

Zach Logue, Detroit Tigers

Logue, a ninth round pick in 2017, did not last long with the Detroit Tigers. Despite demonstrating accuracy and power at the MLB level, the 27-year old surrendered 9 earned runs across 11 innings on the bump for the Tigers this year.

Mike Mayers, Chicago White Sox

Tyson Miller, Los Angeles Dodgers

Tommy Milone, Seattle Mariners

Reyes Moronta, Los Angeles Angels

Daniel Norris, Cleveland Guardians

Spencer Patton, Oakland A's

In 2021, while playing for the Texas Rangers, Patton was a strong reliever. In 42 appearances, the right hander amassed a 3.83, going 2-2. However, after coming to the AL's worst performing team, Patton's numbers began to slide, and he was taken off the 40-man squad.

Peter Solomon, Baltimore Orioles

Duane Underwood Jr., Pittsburgh Pirates

Spenser Watkins, Oakland A's

Last season, Spenser Watkins made 20 starts for the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 4.70 ERA in 105 innings of work. While many O's fans expected Watkins to grow within their organization, a trade to the Oakland A's may have been what landed the Arizona-native on the free agency block.

Expand Tweet

"Bro signed up for another 9 years of getting owned by Spenser Watkins" - Rose Mountkatzle