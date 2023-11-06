MLB Free Agency: Here's every player currently available on the offseason market

MLB free agency will officially begin on November 6. This means that all players who are set to see their contracts expire with their current teams will be free to shop around.

Either by virtue of their contract running out of time, or the declining of a team or club option, dozens of players will be on the block this Monday. The names in question range from some of the greatest in the world, to some names most people have never heard of.

With 2023 bound to be an exciting offseason, let's take a look at all the players who are set to enter MLB free agency on November 6.

Players entering MLB free agency on November 5

Starting Pitchers

LHP Blake Snell

Possibly one of the highest-rated pitchers of 2023 MLB free agency, Blake Snell would be a boon for any eligible team. The winner of the 2018 AL Cy Young Award, the San Diego Padres are likely stretched to thin to give Snell a good offer as his five-year, $50 million deal expires. The owner of a 2.25 ERA, lowest in the NL this season, Snell could be in for a big-money signing.

"Blake Snell to the Baltimore Orioles Agenda is starting now" - KnB

RHP Corey Kluber

RHP Frankie Montas

RHP Lucas Giolito

After coming to the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline, ace Lucas Giolito was expected to help the team to the postseason. However, a dreadful August led Giolito to be put on waivers before the season even ended. Now, Giolito will be looking to begin anew.

RHP Zach Greinke

RHP Sonny Gray

One of the biggest surprises of the season, Sonny Gray was one of the reasons why the Minnesota Twins were so dominant. The owner of an 8-8 record alongside a 2.79 ERA, Gray will enter MLB free agency as his five-year deal worth $50.7 million expires.

RHP Mike Clevinger

LHP Jordan Montgomery

LHP Brad Hand

RHP Aaron Nola

One highlight of the dissapointing 2023 Philadelphia Phillies' postseason run was the play of Aaron Nola. The Louisiana-native surrendered just two runs over eighteen innings through Game 6 of the World Series. Nola, 30, has spoken vaguely about a desire to remain in Philadelphia.

RHP Marcus Stroman

RHP Lance Lynn

RHP Buck Farmer

LHP Clayton Kershaw

Catchers

Curt Casali

Martin Maldonado

Austin Hedges

First basemen

Brandon Belt

Joey Gallo

CJ Cron

Yuli Gurriel

Joey Votto

During the last game of the regular season, Cincinnati Reds fans gave Canadian first baseman Joey Votto a standing ovation. They thought it might be the last time they saw him, and it appears as though they turned out to be right. The 40-year old former MVP saw his 2024 club option declines, meaning he will assume a spot in MLB free agency this season.

Second basemen

Kolten Wong

Tony Kemp

Scott Kingery

Shortstops

Tim Anderson

Many were surprised to see 2020 AL batting leader Tim Anderson enter MLB free agency. For the past few seasons, Anderson was on the ascent. However, a .245 average just did not cut it. Coupled with some off-field issues, the Chicago White Sox declined the 30-year old's option for 2024.

Javier Baez

Amed Rosario

Third basemen

Mike Moustakas

Jaimer Candelario

Matt Chapman

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman may be on the move for the first time since 2021 as he enters MLB free agency. Never known to hit for a high average, Chapman's offensive numbers also took a dive this season. He will see his two-year, $25 million contract expire.

Evan Longoria

Josh Donaldson

Outfielders

Cody Bellinger

2023 was a year of redemption for Cody Bellinger. After being released from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the most humiliating way possible, the former NL MVP wanted to give it another shot with the Chicago Cubs.

"Cody Bellinger has won NL Comeback Player of the Year!" - Talkin' Baseball

After hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs, Bellinger enters the MLB free agency market holding considerable sway.

Jorge Soler

Teoscar Hernandez

Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Kevin Kiermaier

With his one-year, $9 million deal, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder represented something of a bargain for his team this season. a .265 hitter with 14 stolen bases, the 33-year old still had plenty of jump, and will be attractive for several teams.

Adam Duvall

Jason Heyward

Joc Pederson

Designated hitters

JD Martinez

Shohei Ohtani

Undoubtedly the biggest fish in the 2024 MLB free agency market, Shohei Ohtani may make history with the signing. Despite missing the final month of the season, Ohtani still led MLB in home runs, OBP, SLG, and total bases.

"Tim Britton projects Shohei Ohtani to receive a 12-year, $520M contract in free agency. Ohtani turns 30 in July. Would you want the Red Sox to hand out that contract?" - Boston Sports Gordo

While the two-way superstar will not be cleared to pitch again until 2025, many pundits think he could entertain offers of up to $600 million in the MLB free agency market.

Relief pitchers

RHP David Robertson

After New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz suffered a season-ending surgery before 2023 even began, David Robertson was expected to play the role. In a year that saw things go south on a number of fronts for the Mets, Robertson was solid. In 26 appearances, the right-hander struck out 48, pitching to a 2.05 ERA. At the deadline, Robertson was traded to the Miami Marlins, where his one-year, $10 million contract will expire.

RHP Jesse Chavez

LHP Aroldis Chapman

RHP Ryne Stanek

RHP Liam Hendriks

Despite batting cancer and winning this year, Australian reliever Liam Hendriks will not be back with the Chicago White Sox this season. Hendriks' $15 million club option for 2024 was declined by the Sox, making him a free agent. A former Cy Young contender, expect to see Hendriks garner some good offers on the MLB free agency market.

RHP Keynan Middleton

LHP Jake Diekman