MLB Free Agency: Here's every player currently available on the offseason market

MLB free agency will officially begin on November 6. This means that all players who are set to see their contracts expire with their current teams will be free to shop around.
Either by virtue of their contract running out of time, or the declining of a team or club option, dozens of players will be on the block this Monday. The names in question range from some of the greatest in the world, to some names most people have never heard of.
With 2023 bound to be an exciting offseason, let's take a look at all the players who are set to enter MLB free agency on November 6.
Players entering MLB free agency on November 5
Starting Pitchers
LHP Blake Snell
Possibly one of the highest-rated pitchers of 2023 MLB free agency, Blake Snell would be a boon for any eligible team. The winner of the 2018 AL Cy Young Award, the San Diego Padres are likely stretched to thin to give Snell a good offer as his five-year, $50 million deal expires. The owner of a 2.25 ERA, lowest in the NL this season, Snell could be in for a big-money signing.
"Blake Snell to the Baltimore Orioles Agenda is starting now" - KnB
RHP Corey Kluber
RHP Frankie Montas
RHP Lucas Giolito
After coming to the Los Angeles Angels at the trade deadline, ace Lucas Giolito was expected to help the team to the postseason. However, a dreadful August led Giolito to be put on waivers before the season even ended. Now, Giolito will be looking to begin anew.
RHP Zach Greinke
RHP Sonny Gray
One of the biggest surprises of the season, Sonny Gray was one of the reasons why the Minnesota Twins were so dominant. The owner of an 8-8 record alongside a 2.79 ERA, Gray will enter MLB free agency as his five-year deal worth $50.7 million expires.
RHP Mike Clevinger
LHP Jordan Montgomery
LHP Brad Hand
RHP Aaron Nola
One highlight of the dissapointing 2023 Philadelphia Phillies' postseason run was the play of Aaron Nola. The Louisiana-native surrendered just two runs over eighteen innings through Game 6 of the World Series. Nola, 30, has spoken vaguely about a desire to remain in Philadelphia.
RHP Marcus Stroman
RHP Lance Lynn
RHP Buck Farmer
LHP Clayton Kershaw
Catchers
Curt Casali
Martin Maldonado
Austin Hedges
First basemen
Brandon Belt
Joey Gallo
CJ Cron
Yuli Gurriel
Joey Votto
During the last game of the regular season, Cincinnati Reds fans gave Canadian first baseman Joey Votto a standing ovation. They thought it might be the last time they saw him, and it appears as though they turned out to be right. The 40-year old former MVP saw his 2024 club option declines, meaning he will assume a spot in MLB free agency this season.
Second basemen
Kolten Wong
Tony Kemp
Scott Kingery
Shortstops
Tim Anderson
Many were surprised to see 2020 AL batting leader Tim Anderson enter MLB free agency. For the past few seasons, Anderson was on the ascent. However, a .245 average just did not cut it. Coupled with some off-field issues, the Chicago White Sox declined the 30-year old's option for 2024.
Javier Baez
Amed Rosario
Third basemen
Mike Moustakas
Jaimer Candelario
Matt Chapman
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman may be on the move for the first time since 2021 as he enters MLB free agency. Never known to hit for a high average, Chapman's offensive numbers also took a dive this season. He will see his two-year, $25 million contract expire.
Evan Longoria
Josh Donaldson
Outfielders
Cody Bellinger
2023 was a year of redemption for Cody Bellinger. After being released from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the most humiliating way possible, the former NL MVP wanted to give it another shot with the Chicago Cubs.
"Cody Bellinger has won NL Comeback Player of the Year!" - Talkin' Baseball
After hitting .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs, Bellinger enters the MLB free agency market holding considerable sway.
Jorge Soler
Teoscar Hernandez
Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
Kevin Kiermaier
With his one-year, $9 million deal, Toronto Blue Jays outfielder represented something of a bargain for his team this season. a .265 hitter with 14 stolen bases, the 33-year old still had plenty of jump, and will be attractive for several teams.
Adam Duvall
Jason Heyward
Joc Pederson
Designated hitters
JD Martinez
Shohei Ohtani
Undoubtedly the biggest fish in the 2024 MLB free agency market, Shohei Ohtani may make history with the signing. Despite missing the final month of the season, Ohtani still led MLB in home runs, OBP, SLG, and total bases.
"Tim Britton projects Shohei Ohtani to receive a 12-year, $520M contract in free agency. Ohtani turns 30 in July. Would you want the Red Sox to hand out that contract?" - Boston Sports Gordo
While the two-way superstar will not be cleared to pitch again until 2025, many pundits think he could entertain offers of up to $600 million in the MLB free agency market.
Relief pitchers
RHP David Robertson
After New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz suffered a season-ending surgery before 2023 even began, David Robertson was expected to play the role. In a year that saw things go south on a number of fronts for the Mets, Robertson was solid. In 26 appearances, the right-hander struck out 48, pitching to a 2.05 ERA. At the deadline, Robertson was traded to the Miami Marlins, where his one-year, $10 million contract will expire.
RHP Jesse Chavez
LHP Aroldis Chapman
RHP Ryne Stanek
RHP Liam Hendriks
Despite batting cancer and winning this year, Australian reliever Liam Hendriks will not be back with the Chicago White Sox this season. Hendriks' $15 million club option for 2024 was declined by the Sox, making him a free agent. A former Cy Young contender, expect to see Hendriks garner some good offers on the MLB free agency market.