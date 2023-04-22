MLB Free Agency Rumors: Top 3 Japanese players who could make the jump to the major leagues

The Nippon Professional Baseball League of Japan is a treasure trove of baseball talent, with many top-class players plying their trade in the league. The league has always been a significant source of talent for Major League Baseball, with players like Ichiro Suzuki, Hideki Matsui, and more recently superstar Shohei Ohtani making a name for themselves in the big leagues. However, in recent times, the league has produced even more stars that are likely to make the jump to the major leagues. Let’s take a look at three of the most promising Japanese players that could make the move to the MLB in the near future.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto - Pitcher

Yamamoto is a 24-year-old right-handed pitcher who currently plays for the Orix Buffaloes in the NPB. He has been dominant in the league, earning four All-Star selections and winning the Pacific League MVP award in each of the past two seasons.

He has an impressive 1.84 ERA in his career, and his pitching arsenal features a mid-90s fastball, a "plus-plus" splitter, and a "world-class" curveball. Scouts have labeled him a "full-grade" ahead of Mets pitcher Kodai Senga, who recently signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the team.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto currently plays for the Orix Buffaloes in the NBP

Munetaka Murakami - Infielder

Murakami is a 22-year-old infielder who plays for the Tokyo Yakult Swallows in the NPB. He has been one of the most consistent hitters in the league, with a .315 batting average and 22 home runs in the 2021 season. He also won the league's Rookie of the Year award in 2019.

Murakami has drawn comparisons to Shohei Ohtani due to his ability to hit and pitch at a high level, and many believe he has the potential to be a two-way player in the MLB.

Muretaka Murakami currently plays for the Tokio Yakult Swallows in the NPB

Yuki Yanagita - Outfielder

Yanagita is a 33-year-old outfielder who currently plays for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. He is a three-time NPB MVP and has won two Japan Series championships with the Hawks. Yanagita is known for his excellent hitting ability, as evidenced by his .323 batting average and 37 home runs in the 2021 season. He also has the speed and defensive skills to be a valuable player in the MLB.

Although Yanagita’s age might come as a barrier for him to come to the MLB, his impressive stats might be enough for any team looking to add experience to their lineup for a short-term contract.

Yuki Yanagita currently plays for the Fukoka SoftBank Hawks

The Japanese league continues to produce top-class talent, and these three players are just a few examples of potential stars that could make the jump to the MLB.

Each player has their own unique skillset, but they all possess the ability to make an impact at the highest level of baseball. It will be exciting to see how their careers develop, and whether they could achieve the same level of success that players like Ichiro and Matsui did in the MLB.

