MLB free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto expected to see upwards of $200,000,000 in bidding war

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to take the MLB by storm this year. Whenever he signs after posting, he will likely see a tremendous contract. It could rival those of some of the best pitchers in the entire league. He's young and supremely talented, and that has meant a major contract for other similar players in recent memory.

The expectation around the league, per reports, is that Yoshinobu Yamamoto is going to see more than $200 million. He could be one of the highest-paid MLB pitchers by the end of this winter.

Executives don't believe that he'll rival Gerrit Cole's stunning nine-year, $324 million deal from the New York Yankees, but he could easily rival another recent, massive contract.

Stephen Strasburg signed a seven-year, $245 million deal from the Washington Nationals a few years ago, and that's something MLB reporters believe is a good target for Yamamoto.

Only a few teams could afford Yoshinobu Yamamoto

That report does make it more difficult for some teams to get Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Baltimore Orioles could use starting pitching, but they are extremely unlikely to spend anywhere near that on one player. This skews his target market towards the richer teams.

Where will Yoshinobu Yamamoto sign?

That means the Yankees have a good chance, and they're reportedly interested. That also means that the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets and even the San Francisco Giants stand a good chance of making an offer he will like.

The Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox can't be ruled out, either. They have some money and a willingness to try and build out teams that missed the playoffs last year.

There will be a bidding war for the player. He's one of the most highly-touted international free agents in recent memory. There will be a lot of attention, and the price could skyrocket as a result.

That does leave a few teams on the outside looking in, but most of those teams probably expected as such and will be targeting more team-friendly contracts to help build a 2024 roster.