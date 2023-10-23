Yoshinobu Yamamoto interested in playing for big market teams as pending free agent plans jump to MLB

According to the latest report, pending free agent Yoshinobu Yamamoto is interested in playing in a big market. In fact, the reports suggest that this is something he honestly wants. There are a few big markets in the MLB, and the Japanese star would like to join them.

The phrase used here was "covets the opportunity" to play in one of these markets. He could sign anywhere, but it looks like Yoshinobu Yamamoto wants to play under the lights.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That's good news for teams in those markets that want to sign him. Every MLB GM has had their eyes on him, so the ones in those markets are likely salivating at this news. This greatly improves a team like the New York Yankees' chances of landing the ace.

Where could Yoshinobu Yamamoto sign?

The expectation is for Yoshinobu Yamamoto to make the jump to Major League Baseball this year. He has starred in the Nippon Baseball League, which often sends its best players over to the MLB. Yamamoto may just be the next.

With this new report, his landing spots could shift. There are more than a few big markets in baseball, but none bigger than Los Angeles or New York. The Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers could be big players.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto is looking for a big market to play in

The New York Mets are very interested in the pitcher, too. The reports also mentioned that Yamamoto doesn't mind sharing his new team with another Japanese player, which means he could go where Shohei Ohtani goes. The Mets have Kodai Senga, and he could be thinking of that pitcher as well.

The same teams are interested in the two-way phenom, and they could also be trying to outbid one another for Yamamoto. Aside from those teams, the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros could also be teams to watch.

Yamamoto's free agency will likely be a frenzy, and he's doing it at the same time as Ohtani. It's going to be a good winter to be a Japanese player trying to sign somewhere in the MLB.

These two could end up teammates or rivals, but they're both set to see big paydays.