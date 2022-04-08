MLB "Friday Night Baseball" to stream on Apple TV+, here's how you can watch it for free

On Apple TV+, you can now watch MLB (Major League Baseball) "Friday Night Baseball" for free. Last month, Apple announced its first live sports contract with Major League Baseball. A handful of games and other baseball content will air on the Apple TV+ service starting in 2022.

Adam Lichtenstein @ABLichtenstein As much as I was criticizing MLB last night while arguing with @joe_sheehan , this baseball package from MLB and Apple TV+ seems awesome. Apple TV+ is like $5 a month and this is a ton of content. screentimes.net/article/major-… As much as I was criticizing MLB last night while arguing with @joe_sheehan, this baseball package from MLB and Apple TV+ seems awesome. Apple TV+ is like $5 a month and this is a ton of content. screentimes.net/article/major-…

"As much as I was criticizing MLB last night while arguing with @joe_sheehan, this baseball package from MLB and Apple TV+ seems awesome. Apple TV+ is like $5 a month and this is a ton of content." - @ Adam Lichtenstein

Apple TV+ is a streaming service designed and curated by Apple. The first live sports broadcasts will premier on Apple TV+ on April 8, with "Friday Night Baseball." The Major League Baseball livestreams will be free for anybody in the United States and eight other countries, including Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Mexico, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the U.K.

The games on Apple TV+ — which will number around 50 every season — are available for free for a short period to anybody with an internet connection. It won't require a membership to the streaming service, which costs $4.99 per month.

Dan Rayburn @DanRayburn #appletvplus #mlb @AppleTVPlus @MLB Apple says their Friday Night exclusive MLB games that kick off tonight on Apple TV+ will not support "Pause, fast forward, and other playback controls aren't available with Friday Night Baseball." That seems odd. #streamingmedia Apple says their Friday Night exclusive MLB games that kick off tonight on Apple TV+ will not support "Pause, fast forward, and other playback controls aren't available with Friday Night Baseball." That seems odd. #streamingmedia #appletvplus #mlb @AppleTVPlus @MLB https://t.co/FWVKBOjwis

"Apple says their Friday Night exclusive MLB games that kick off tonight on Apple TV+ will not support "Pause, fast forward, and other playback controls aren't available with Friday Night Baseball." That seems odd." - @ Dan Rayburn

"Friday Night Baseball" is available on Apple TV+-enabled devices such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, certain cable set-top boxes, and the Apple TV app for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and HD, and tv.apple.com.

Hannah Keyser @HannahRKeyser Tonight I'll help broadcast the Mets-Nationals game on Apple TV+, the first time I've ever done anything at all like that. Which is, frankly, surreally cool.



When I told my parents about it, my mother — diehard Mets fan — said: "Oh, I hate when it's not Gary, Keith, and Ron." Tonight I'll help broadcast the Mets-Nationals game on Apple TV+, the first time I've ever done anything at all like that. Which is, frankly, surreally cool. When I told my parents about it, my mother — diehard Mets fan — said: "Oh, I hate when it's not Gary, Keith, and Ron."

"Tonight I'll help broadcast the Mets-Nationals game on Apple TV+, the first time I've ever done anything at all like that. Which is, frankly, surreally cool. When I told my parents about it, my mother — diehard Mets fan — said: 'Oh, I hate when it's not Gary, Keith, and Ron.'" - @ Hannah Keyser

With Apple TV+ streaming, there will be many convenient ways to tune in and catch that great MLB info you're looking for.

St. Louis Cardinals v New York Mets

Apple TV+ 2022 MLB Schedule

Friday, April 8:

New York Mets at Washington Nationals

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Houston Astros at Los Angeles Angels

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Friday, April 15:

Tampa Bay Rays at Chicago White Sox

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Cincinnati Reds at Los Angeles Dodgers

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Friday, April 22:

St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Friday, April 29:

New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants

10 p.m. EST

Friday, May 6:

Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Friday, May 13:

San Diego Padres at Atlanta Braves

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Chicago Cubs at Arizona Diamondbacks

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Friday, May 20:

St. Louis Cardinals at Pittsburgh Pirates

Time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Texas Rangers at Houston Astros

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Friday, May 27:

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Toronto Blue Jays at Los Angeles Angels

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Friday, June 3:

Detroit Tigers at New York Yankees

Time: 7 p.m. EST

Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Friday, June 10:

Tampa Bay Rays at Minnesota Twins

Time: 8 p.m. EST

New York Mets at Los Angeles Angels

Time: 9:30 p.m. EST

Friday, June 17:

Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros

Time: 8 p.m. EST

Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Dodgers

Time: 10 p.m. EST

Friday, June 24:

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals

Time: 8 p.m. EST

How to watch MLB 'Friday Night Baseball' on Apple TV+?

MLB with Apple TV+ on Mac, iPhone, and iPad:

Make sure you're logged in to the Apple TV app before starting.

Select "Apple TV+" from the drop-down menu.

Click "Friday Night Baseball" at the top of the page.

Start broadcasting a live game from there.

MLB with Apple TV+ on a Web Browser:

The Apple TV+ service now allows you to watch Friday Night Baseball games on your web browser. Simply go to tv.apple.com on your browser. Now use your Apple ID to sign in. Scroll down to the Major League Baseball area after you've signed in. From there, you can start streaming MLB games.

MLB with Apple TV+ on Apple TV 4K & HD:

You can watch MLB games in 4K and HD on your Apple TV. To do so, switch on your television and select the Sports channel. Scroll down this page to discover Major League Baseball. You'll be able to see the schedule and select the live game and begin streaming.

MLB with Apple TV+ on a Smart TV & Set-Top Box:

You can also watch the Friday Night Baseball games via the Apple TV app on your smart TV or set-top box. The Apple TV app is primarily pre-installed on them. If it is not accessible, you can download the Apple TV app from the app store. Launch the Apple TV app when it has been installed and navigate to the Originals tab. Scroll down to Major League Baseball and start streaming from there.

What else will the MLB coverage on Apple TV+ include?

Lauren Gardner will present pre-game and post-game coverage for the Major League Baseball games, joined by a rotating collection of experts and former players, including Carlos Pea, Cliff Floyd, and Yonder Alonso.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt