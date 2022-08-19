"MLB is fu****g scripted" “We suck again”- Los Angeles Dodgers fans furious with team over humbling loss at the hands of Milwaukee Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers faced off today in the final game of a four-game series. The Dodgers won two of their first three in the series before falling today by a score of 5-3.

The Los Angeles Dodgers record now sits at 81-36; 16.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres in the NL West.

"FINAL: Brewers 5, #Dodgers 3" -@Dodgers

Many Dodgers fans took to Twitter to react to the tough loss to the Brewers. One fan thinks that the MLB is rigged.

Kevin (81-36) (48-71) @KevinMichael_25 @Dodgers MLB is fucking scripted. We fucking lost to the fucking Brewers. Fuck you Rob Manfred. You're a piece of shit. @Dodgers MLB is fucking scripted. We fucking lost to the fucking Brewers. Fuck you Rob Manfred. You're a piece of shit.

MLB is in fact not rigged and losses like these happen.The regular season is 162 games and you cannot expect your team to win every game played. This is a major overreaction from a fan of the team with the best record in all of baseball.

Other fans think that the Dodgers are not good anymore. Yet again, another major overreaction from a fan. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball, and if they aren't good, I'm not sure who is.

The Brewers' pitching staff ranks towards the top in the National League in terms of ERA. The Brewers' ERA as a team is 3.80, which is sixth in the NL. Sometimes good pitching can be a problem for a potent lineup.

dodgersontop (81-36) @dodgersontop @Dodgers this is what happens when u face good pitching @Dodgers this is what happens when u face good pitching

While the loss was disappointing, the team heads home to Dodger Stadium. The team was also able to split the four-game series, which being on the road is not all that bad.

The Dodgers face off against the Miami Marlins for a three-game weekend series starting tomorrow. The first pitch is scheduled for 10:10 PM EDT.

Fabiana70 🇦🇷🏳️‍🌈🌊 @Fabiana19703 @Dodgers Tough series loss, but we are back home and will get the W tomorrow. @Dodgers Tough series loss, but we are back home and will get the W tomorrow.

"On to the next game": Los Angeles Dodgers fans are eager to put this loss behind them, while others place blame

Losses like these happen and the most important thing to do as a team is to move on.

Other fans do not feel as good about the team after the recent roadtrip, but the regular season is full of ups and downs.

A 4-3 roadtrip is always a positive, despite the loss today.

Len @LenRavelo 🏽 @Dodgers 4-3 overall on the road-trip, bats are a little concerning lately but Milwaukee is a good ballclub. Dust it off and start anew at home against Mia, fellas @Dodgers 4-3 overall on the road-trip, bats are a little concerning lately but Milwaukee is a good ballclub. Dust it off and start anew at home against Mia, fellas 🙏🏽 https://t.co/KfZwBcxEaN

Some fans are blaming the pitching staff while others feel that the starting lineup has been the issue.

Rick V @RickV54197244 @Dodgers Come on fans lets not put loses like this on the pitching staff. This is a Dave Roberts isuue his lineups SUCK, BELLINGER and GALLO look llike they are swatting at flies at the plate . Why not replace Bellinger with Thompson, makes perfect sense. And Outman what a loss. @Dodgers Come on fans lets not put loses like this on the pitching staff. This is a Dave Roberts isuue his lineups SUCK, BELLINGER and GALLO look llike they are swatting at flies at the plate . Why not replace Bellinger with Thompson, makes perfect sense. And Outman what a loss.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger had a rough day at the plate, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. The former NL MVP struggled this season, posting a .654 OPS.

Springblur @Springblur @Dodgers Belli takes two days off and goes 0-4 with 3 Ks smh @Dodgers Belli takes two days off and goes 0-4 with 3 Ks smh

Overall, a tough loss for the Los Angeles Dodgers as they end their roadtrip in Milwaukee.

