MLB Hall of Fame vote tracker: How has Alex Rodriguez's vote share been over the years?

Alex Rodriguez is back on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot. Fans are wondering if this will be the year for A-Rod and if he deserves to be in the hallowed halls of Cooperstown after such a controversial career.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America is poised to vote on the 2023 inductees to the Baseball Hall of Fame. The ballot features 28 names - 14 new candidates and 14 returning players. The returning players are those who have failed to garner the 75% vote threshold in recent years.

Some of the new names on the ballot feature famous knuckleballers RA Dickey, JJ Hardy, and Carlos Beltran. Aside from A-Rod, other returners include Scott Rolen and Andrew Jones.

"Alex Rodriguez is visiting the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown for the first time, per @BobNightengale. He’s there for David Ortiz’s induction" - @ Jomboy Media

A-Rod was originally drafted by the Seattle Mariners as the first overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft. He won four Silver Slugger Awards in his first five seasons with Seattle before signing the then-most lucrative deal in baseball history with the Texas Rangers.

In his time with the Rangers, A-Rod was the home run king for all three years he spent there. He led the league in home runs, RBIs, and total bases in 2002 and rose to capture the first MVP Award of his career with the Rangers in 2003.

Before the 2004 season, Alex Rodriguez was traded to the New York Yankees, where he continued his great hitting. He went on to lead the league in home runs in 2005 and 2007, gaining his second and third MVP Awards in the process.

A-Rod's career was permanently scarred in 2013, as he pled guilty to an MLB investigation into steroid use. He was suspended for 211 games, causing him to miss half of the 2013 season and all of 2014.

" Alex Rodriguez on Hall of Fame and baseball writers: "I don't need the Hall of Fame to accept me because my dog loves me," the Yankees slugger said. "Dogs are a better judge of character than any writer. You think a dog is letting Griffey or Jeter not be voted unanimously?" - @New York Porch Sports

Alex Rodriguez will be on the ballot for the second time. He only gained 34.3% last year, well below the threshold. He is highly unlikely to make it again this season.

Alex Rodriguez may never make the Hall of Fame

The league and fans have made it clear that there is no place in the game for performance-enhancing drugs. The BBWAA's opinion reflects public opinion, which seems to think that A-Rod will never deserve a place in the Hall of Fame.

