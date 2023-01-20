2023 Hall of Fame: Top 5 Players who could get voted in this year

The MLB Hall of Fame will unveil their 2023 class on January 24th. The Baseball Writer's Association is conferring at the moment to determine which players will ascend to the timeless halls of baseball greatness.

On the ballot this year are 28 players, 14 of whom are returning to the ballot after failing to gain the 75% threshold of votes in previous attempts. Additionally, 14 players will face the vote for the first time.

Here are five names we are likely to see voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2023.

#5 - RA Dickey

RA Dickey's story represents a quintessential underdog story. Dickey, born without an Ulnar Collateral Ligament, was nearly completely shunned from the MLB until he learned to hone his knuckleball.

"RA Dickey, Knuckleball (Flatground/Catcher view)." - @ Rob Friedman

After perfecting the elusive pitch, Dickey won the Cy Young Award with the New York Mets in 2012 after posting an ERA of 2.73 and a record of 20-6. Dickey is regarded as quite possibly the best knuckleball wielder in history. He faces his first attempt at gaining entry into the Hall of Fame.

#4 - Andruw Jones

The Curacao-born player is on the BBWAA ballot for the sixth year after gaining only 41.4% of the vote last season. Jones is synonymous with the Atlanta Braves in the late 1990s and early 2000. Jones won eight straight Gold Glove Awards between 1998 and 2007 and boasts 434 career home runs and 1,289 RBIs.

"Gm to everyone especially Hall of Famer Andruw Jones." - @ FAX Sports MLB

#3 - Scott Rolen

Once 1997 Rookie of the Year Scott Rolen burst onto the scene, he never looked back. The third baseman played 17 years for four different MLB teams, compiling 316 home runs and over 2000 hits. Rolen is back on the ballot for the sixth year. He got the closest to the threshold last season, garnering 63.2% in Hall of Fame voting.

#2 - Jacoby Ellsbury

Jacoby Ellsbury is being voted on by the Baseball Writers Association of America for the first time in his career. Ellsbury split his career between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees from 2007 to 2017. During his colorful career, Ellsbury led the MLB in stolen bases three times. He was also the first player of Navajo descent to make the MLB.

Sportskeeda Baseball @sportskeeda_mlb

#MLB Jacoby Ellsbury was the first American Indian of Navajo descent to reach the Major League level. On May 30th, 2013 - Ellsbury stole five bases in the same game and set a new Boston Red Sox record for most stolen bases in a game. Does he have your vote?🤔 Jacoby Ellsbury was the first American Indian of Navajo descent to reach the Major League level. On May 30th, 2013 - Ellsbury stole five bases in the same game and set a new Boston Red Sox record for most stolen bases in a game. Does he have your vote?🤔⚾#MLB https://t.co/Y1UMXYARW3

"Jacoby Ellsbury was the first American Indian of Navajo descent to reach the Major League level. On May 30th, 2013 - Ellsbury stole five bases in the same game and set a new Boston Red Sox record for most stolen bases in a game. Does he have your vote?" - @ Sportskeeda Baseball

#1 Carlos Beltran

Carlos Beltran, the legend himself, is going for the Hall of Fame for the first time in his career. Over his 20-year career, Beltran hit 435 home runs and 1,587 RBIs and was the fifth player to reach 400 home runs and 300 stolen bases.

Baseball In Pics @baseballinpix Carlos Beltran launching one of his record eight 2004 post season home runs in Game 4 of the NLCS, October 17, 2004. Carlos Beltran launching one of his record eight 2004 post season home runs in Game 4 of the NLCS, October 17, 2004. https://t.co/HmDk6RatEV

"Carlos Beltran launching one of his record eight 2004 post season home runs in Game 4 of the NLCS, October 17, 2004." - @ Baseball in Pics

"Mr. October" was also among the best hitters ever in postseason baseball, winning the World Series in the last season of his career with the Houston Astros. He tops the list of new candidates with hopes of making the Baseball Hall of Fame this season.

