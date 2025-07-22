  • home icon
  • "MLB hitters can't touch this pitch" - Trevor Bauer drops "unhittable" sinker tutorial with big league warning

By Krutik Jain
Published Jul 22, 2025 05:36 GMT
Syndication: The Enquirer - Source: Imagn
Trevor Bauer drops "unhittable" sinker tutorial with big league warning - Source: Imagn

Former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer may no longer be toeing the rubber in MLB, but his pitching tutorials are insightful. While Bauer has been out of the league since sexual allegations were placed, which are now settled, he continues to make his experience count.

On Monday, he posted a video on how to pitch in what he calls a "turbosinker." In the caption of the video, he said:

"MLB Hitters Can’t Touch This Pitch 🤫"
"This pitch will make you unhittable. It's called a turbosinker, and if you master it, you'll make hitters look like this anytime you want," Bauer said in the video.

Bauer starts by challenging conventional wisdom about the sinker.

"Now, you might already throw a sinker, but if you've been taught to use your pointer finger and turn it over, you're doing it wrong," he said.
The former Cincinnati Reds pitcher laid out a three-step plan to perfecting the turbosinker:

"Step one is the circle. Get a Sharpie and color in the horseshoe of the ball like this. This is super important for step three, so don't skip it."

In Step 2, he explained about different types of grips: "traditional, one-seam and cross-seam." Bauer gave a practical demonstration on how to grip each of these positions. In Step 3, he added about how to know which pitch to throw when:

"Well, that’s where step three comes in — spin efficiency. You want about 80% spin efficiency to make this work. And if you don’t know what that means, don’t worry — you don’t need to. Just try all three grips, and throw it just like your normal fastball."

Bauer said that whichever grip produces the biggest circle while releasing is the best pitch.

Trevor Bauer had a rough patch with the Yokohama BayStars

After helping the Diablos Rojos del México win the Serie del Rey last season, Trevor Bauer made an impressive return to Nippon Professional Baseball in early 2025. However, his performance have faltered significantly.

His 4.17 ERA was the worst among foreign pitchers this season. Bauer's struggles led to a short stint in the BayStars' minor leagues. That's a bit surprising, as he was the best pitcher down south, making a 10-0 run and 2.48 ERA in Mexico’s Diablos Rojos del México last year.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Trevor Bauer as far as his pitching career goes.

Edited by Bhargav
