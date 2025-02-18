MLB HOFer urges Red Sox's Rafael Devers to 'do the right thing' like David Ortiz after Alex Bregman's $120M addition

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers saw his team make a major splash on Saturday, shelling out $120 million to bring Alex Bregman onto a roster that oddsmakers already viewed as a World Series contender. However, tensions are rising in Beantown after Devers publicly refused to cede his position at third base for the betterment of the team.

In an interview alongside his interpreter on Monday, Devers firmly said that third base is his position and made it clear to the organization that he intends to remain there throughout the 2025 season. His stance has reportedly rubbed some the wrong way, including MLB Hall of Famer Jim Palmer, who relayed his thoughts on the situation.

"The Red Sox better get David Ortiz to have a conversation with Rafael Devers about DHing or playing first. Worked well for David, all the way to Cooperstown. Devers got Mookie money, 330 million over 10 years … so do the right thing, move across the diamond for Bregman, who won the gold glove at 3rd in 2024. Otherwise, just a me,me, I, I type of player. Not his reputation," Palmer tweeted.

Coming off his first Gold Glove-caliber campaign at third base, it makes sense for Bregman to play the position he's most comfortable at. He committed just 10 errors and posted a +6 in defensive runs saved (DRS) In contrast, while Devers was charged with only 12 errors last season, he didn't earn a Gold Glove and recorded a -9 DRS.

For the success of the team and his career, Boston icon David Ortiz voluntarily gave up first base and became a full-time designated hitter during the Red Sox's golden era. The statistical evidence is clear when determining which player is best suited to man the hot corner next season. Hopefully, cooler heads prevail and Devers and Bregman can laugh about it while celebrating with champagne come October.

Red Sox stronger with Rafael Devers and Alex Bregman, regardless of position

The Red Sox opened the year with 25/1 odds to win the World Series. Before Alex Bregman was inked to his three-year deal, the odds reached 28/1. Immediately upon signing, DraftKings Sportsbook changed it to 22/1.

Adjustments were also made in the team's odds to win the AL East and secure the American League pennant. Per VegasInsider, the Red Sox hit the board 12/1 to win the AL and +450 to win the division. Those payouts chime in at 10/1 and +425.

Only the Yankees (+310), Astros (+650) and Orioles (+650) have better odds than the Red Sox to win the AL pennant. The odds for New York (+110) and Baltimore (+285) to take division bragging rights rate are also ahead of the Red Sox.

