MLB Home Run Derby Winners and Losers: Champion, most home runs hit, most disappointing and more

It was another hard-hitting night at the annual MLB Home Run Derby took place at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on Monday.
In the end, one homer hitter set himself apart from the eight-player field: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays.
Guerrero, seeded sixth, defeated fifth-seeded Randy Arozarena of the Tampa Bay Rays 25-23 in the final matchup of the three-round tournament to claim his first derby title.
The main winner of the Home Run Derby remains Julio Rodriguez of the hometown Seattle Mariners.
Rodriguez was the bracket's seventh-seeded hitter. He did not let that hamper him in setting a new derby record. He smacked 41 homers in his first round matchup against second-seeded New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso.
Alonso is a two-time winner of the derby, but he was easily out-paced by Rodriguez 41-21 in the opening round.
The previous record for homers in a round was held by Guerrero. He hit 40 round-trippers in the second round of the 2019 derby in Cleveland.
However, Guerrero did get his revenge on Rodriguez for breaking his record by winning the second-round matchup between the sluggers 21-20.
The predictable loser of the night was Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Hollywood's baseball superstar looked liliputian next to the heavy hitters surrounding him, yet somehow was handed a No. 3 seed for the derby.
Betts' night proved to be short, as he lost 26-11 in the first round to Guerrero.
MLB Home Run Derby closes out All-Star Monday
With Blue Jays fans properly pleased, the derby closed out festivities on All-Star Monday, setting the stage for Tuesday's midsummer classic.
Guerrero joins his dad, Vladimir Sr., to become the first father/son duo to win the derby. The elder Guerrero, a member of the Los Angeles Angels, won the 2007 derby when MLB held the event in San Francisco.
