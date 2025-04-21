MLB honors John Cena in creative fashion after record-breaking WrestleMania 41 championship win

MLB recently paid tribute to one of wrestling's greatest superstars. The league congratulated John Cena for his record-breaking 17th world championship win on WrestleMania 41's Night 2 on Sunday night, albeit, with a very witty twist.

"His time is now! Congrats to John Cena on his record-breaking 17th WWE World Championship #WrestleMania" - @ MLB

Known for his "You Can't See Me" tagline when he was establishing his career in the mid-2000s, the league's social media account made sure to deliver the congratulatory message well to the multi-time wrestling champion. Cena overcame Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the made event of WrestleMania 41 to claim his 17th world title.

Through its X account, the league posted a photo of a floating Dodgers cap, jersey, signature jorts, and sneakers — a nod to the wrestler's character. The photo came from an August 2009 game of the Dodgers wherein Cena threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

The multiple-time WWE world champion has also thrown pitches for his home state's Boston Red Sox, and surprisingly, given its affiliation to his rival CM Punk's hometown, the Chicago Cubs.

Cena is an avid fan of the sport and has even appeared for the Savannah Bananas in February 2024. The soon-to-be wrestling Hall of Famer also shared in an interview that he used to play wiffle ball, a more simpler spinoff of baseball when he was growing up.

Interestingly enough, Cena's first pitch were all thrown with his right hand. Unbeknownst to many, however, the wrestling icon is actually a southpaw.

MLB and WWE's close ties

Although it seems farfetched at first glance, MLB and WWE has close ties than what people might expect. WWE Hall of Famer Houston "Bobo Brazil" Harris played for The House of David in the Negro Leagues that led to his discovery and eventually career switch to wrestling.

Hall of Famer Randy Poffo aka Randy Savage was signed by the Cardinals out of high school. He went as high as Class A before making his wrestling debut in 1973.

In 2008, Rinku Singh was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization after he won "The Million Dollar Arm" wherein he became the first Indian to play professional baseball stateside. After spending time with the Gulf Coast League Pirates for several years, Singh made the switch to WWE in 2016.

On an interesting side note, all-time MLB hits leader Pete Rose had a short stint with the WWE and became sort of a running gag when he appeared multiple times between 1998 and 2000 — often running interference on matches involving Kane. In 2004, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

