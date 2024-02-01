MLB icon Reggie Jackson's Charity Golf Tournament raises nearly $1,000,000 for STEM funding with Travis Scott, Alex Bregman, and more

Reggie Jackson recently hosted a charity event for his Mr. October Foundation. The MLB legend had tons of celebrities in attendance, including Alex Bregman, Travis Scott, Nick Saban and so many other superstars. The charity golf tournament is expected to have raised somewhere between $800,000 and $900,000 in its day, so it was a successful endeavor.

The Mr. October Foundation has been a staple of Jackson's life and he's used it to make a huge impact on the community. This golf tournament is another major example of that.

Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker, who was also in attendance, said via Click 2 Houston:

“I’m always willing to show up and contribute. Especially for Reggie, he’s such a great person, he does a lot of things in the community.”

Jackson, who played for the New York Yankees, said that the support was overwhelming and it nearly brought tears to his eyes to see so many stars out to help him raise funds.

Reggie Jackson's charity golf tournament was a major hit

The Mr. October Foundation's golf tournament was a huge hit. It got several stars from the celebrity world to come out in support, including Derek Jeter, Justin Verlander, Alex Rodriguez and Albert Pujols.

Derek Jeter attended Reggie Jackson's event

Reggie Jackson, who also played for the Oakland Athletics, said this about his charity tournament via Alabama.com:

“We take great pride in the fact that our STEM curriculum has reached over one million students. I want to thank Travis Scott for his shared and longstanding commitment to ensuring that no matter where children live, they should have access to quality learning environments.”

The event also got Barry Bonds, Mark Wahlberg, Allen Iverson, Morgan Wallen, Adrian Peterson, Jerry Rice, DJ Khaled and other stars to come play, so it was a massive hit that ultimately raised nearly $1 million for the foundation.

