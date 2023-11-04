MLB Immaculate Grid - Find Answers for daily MLB Puzzle | Nov 4, 2023

MLB Immaculate Grid released its 216th puzzle on Saturday, November 4. The baseball puzzle based on MLB requires fans to brainstorm and guess the answers to 9 questions represented in a 3x3 grid. The recent puzzle features questions on the Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins and Cincinnati Reds.

Players who have only played for the Twins in their Major League Career

Joe Mauer is among the players who have played exclusively for the Minnesota Twins. However, there are a myriad of players who have limited themselves to just the Twins throughout their careers.

Twins pitchers who have recorded less than a 3.00 ERA in a season

There are a total of 261 pitchers who have recorded less than a 3.00 ERA in a season while representing the Minnesota Twins. Popular names include Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Taylor Rogers, and Trevor May.

Twins players who are in the Hall of Fame

Jim Thome is among the 28 players from the Minnesota Twins who are in the Hall of Fame. Thome played two seasons with the Twins in 2010 and 2011. Other notable names include David Ortiz, Paul Molitor, and Jack Morris.

Players who have only played for the Dodgers in their Major League Career

There are 350 players who have only played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw being the most notable player as he made his debut in the year 2008 and has been a part of the club since then up to the current season.

Dodgers pitchers who have recorded less than a 3.00 ERA in a season

Although there are 360 pitchers who have been a part of the Dodgers and went on to record less than a 3.00 ERA, Clayton Kershaw did it in 10 seasons, from 2009 to 2018, with the Dodgers.

Dodgers players who are in the Hall of Fame

Greg Maddux, Pedro Martinez, Eddie Murray and Juan Marichal are some of the few names among 52 players who have played for the Dodgers and are in the Hall of Fame.

Players who have only played for the Reds in their Major League Career

Spencer Steer, Alejo López, Jonathan India, and Pedro Villarreal are the players among the total 414 Reds players who have not played for another club.

Reds pitchers who have recorded less than a 3.00 ERA in a season

Sonny Gray, Johnny Cueto, Tony Cingrani, and José Rijo are some of the pitchers who recorded less than a 3.00 ERA during their time with the Cincinnati Reds.

Reds players who are in the Hall of Fame

There are a total of 37 Reds players who are in the Hall of Fame. Some of the names include Ken Griffey Jr., Johnny Bench, and Scott Rolen among others.