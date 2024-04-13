MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 13, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition brought forward some brain-racking puzzles for ardent baseball fans. While fans get their heads around an intriguing edition of the renowned daily internet puzzle game, we have all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which player has 300+ career wins and 10+ wins in a season?

Former MVP and pitching icon Roger Clemens takes the top spot among the choices for this query. The seven-time Cy Young winner racked up 10+ wins in 19 different MLB seasons and finished his career with 354 wins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Hall of Famer has 300+ career wins?

MLB legend Cy Young is the most prominent name that deserves a shout for this particular query. The former World Series winner had 511 wins to his name during an iconic career.

Which All-Star has 300+ career wins?

Another query that calls for a mention of former two-time World Series winner Roger Clemens. The pitching great made 11 All-Star appearances along with 354 career wins. The legendary Greg Maddux is also a deserving answer to this query.

Which player has 300+ career saves and 10+ wins in a season?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley is the most popular name among the players for this particular puzzle. The former AL MVP racked up 390 saves during a glorious career.

Which Hall of Famer has 300+ career saves?

Former World Series MVP and one of the greatest relief pitchers of his time, Mariano Rivera, is the most obvious pick for this query. The New York Yankees legend had a record number of votes for his Hall of Fame induction after registering 653 career saves.

Which All-Star has 300+ career saves?

San Diego Padres icon and Hall of Famer Trevor Hoffman is one of the most prominent names for this particular query. The seven-time All-Star finished his MLB career with 601 saves over an 18-year-long career.

Which player has ≤ 3.00 ERA career pitching and 10+ wins in a season?

Former two-time World Series MVP and St. Louis Cardinals fan-favorite Bob Gibson is the most obvious pick among the players for this query. The two-time Cy Young winner finished with a 2.91 career ERA with 10+ wins in 14 consecutive MLB seasons.

Which Hall of Famer has ≤ 3.00 ERA career pitching?

Another query that shouts the name of first-ballot Hall of Famer Bob Gibson. Pedro Martínez, Trevor Hoffman, Cy Young, and Babe Ruth are some of the other most prominent choices for this query.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.