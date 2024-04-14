MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 14, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid excited ardent baseball fans with another intriguing dose of the daily internet puzzle game. We have got all the answers covered for enthusiasts eagerly waiting for today's edition.

Which player has played for the Oakland Athletics and Miami Marlins?

New York Mets fan-favorite and legendary catcher Mike Piazza is one of the most prominent names to have played for both teams during his illustrious MLB career. The 12-time All-Star had a brief stint with the Marlins in 1997 and with the A's in 2007.

Which player has played for the Oakland Athletics and Boston Red Sox?

Two-time World Series winner Johnny Damon is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The two-time All-Star had a brief stint with the Oakland Athletics in 2001 and followed it with four years with the Red Sox.

Which player has played right field for the Oakland Athletics?

Former MVP and one of the most famous names to have played the position for the A's, Jose Canseco, is the top choice for this query. While his life has been surrounded by controversy since retirement, he spent some of his best MLB years in Oakland.

Which player has played for the New York Yankees and Miami Marlins?

One of the most obvious answers of the lot, All-Star slugger Giancarlo Stanton is arguably the biggest name to play for both teams. The former MVP started his MLB journey with the Miami Marlins and while he hasn't lived up to his reputation since his move to the Bronx, Stanton remains one of the most fearsome hitters in the game.

Which player has played for the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox?

Former All-Star outfielder Johnny Damon is among the players to have played for the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox during his MLB career. Babe Ruth, Roger Clemens, and Wade Boggs are the most prominent names to have played for both teams.

Which player has played right field for the New York Yankees?

Five-time World Series winner Paul O'Neill is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The five-time All-Star spent the best years of his baseball career with the New York Yankees after his move from the Cincinnati Reds in 1993.

Which player has played for the New York Mets and Miami Marlins?

Hall of Famer Mike Piazza makes this list due to his connection with both clubs during his playing career. While he had a brief stint with the Miami Marlins in 1998, the 12-time All-Star spent eight glowing years with the New York Mets. Gary Sheffield and Al Leiter are also good answers.

Which player has played for the New York Mets and Boston Red Sox?

One of the greatest pitchers of his time, Pedro Martinez, is the most obvious pick for this query. The first-ballot Hall of Famer helped the Boston Red Sox to a famous World Series title in 2004 before a four-year stint with the New York Mets.

Which player has played right field for the New York Mets?

New York Mets fan-favorite and former Rookie of the Year Darryl Strawberry is one of the most revered personalities to have played that position for the team. The three-time World Series winner spent his best years with the Mets after his MLB debut in 1983.

