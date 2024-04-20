MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 20, 2024

Baseball fans were delighted by another edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid's daily internet puzzle game. We have the answers covered for all the intriguing queries for ardent players of the famed game.

Which player has played second base for the Detroit Tigers?

Former World Series winner and Detroit Tigers fan favorite Lou Whitaker is one of the most prominent names to have played that position for the team. The former Rookie of the Year spent his entire career with the Tigers after his MLB debut in 1977.

Which Detroit Tigers pitcher has 200+ career wins?

Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander is the most popular pick among the players due to the three-time Cy Young winner's allegiance with the Detroit Tigers. The former MVP has 258 career wins to his name.

Which player has played in outfield for the Detroit Tigers?

Former outfielder Curtis Granderson is one of the players to have played in the outfield for the Detroit Tigers. The three-time All-Star spent the majority of his career with the Tigers after his MLB debut with the team in 2004.

Which player has played second base for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Two-time World Series winner and former Rookie of the Year Steve Sax is the most popular name among the players for this query. The five-time All-Star spent eight years with the Los Angeles Dodgers after starting his MLB journey in 1981.

Which Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher has 200+ career wins?

Veteran pitcher and one of the most revered players in Dodgers' recent history, Clayton Kershaw, is an obvious choice for this puzzle. The three-time Cy Young winner has played his entire career in Dodgers blue, racking up 210 career wins to date.

Which player has played in outfield for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

One of the most recognizable faces in the MLB right now, Mookie Betts, is the most popular pick among the players for this particular puzzle. While the seven-time All-Star is playing in a new position for the Dodgers this season, he has spent much of his career in the outfield.

Which Gold Glove winner has played second base?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar is regarded as one of the greatest second-basemen of his time. The two-time World Series-winning second baseman won ten Gold Glove titles during his illustrious career.

Which Gold Glove winner has 200+ career wins?

Four-time Cy Young winner and pitching legend Greg Maddux is the most obvious pick for this query. The first-ballot Hall of Famer registered a staggering 355 career wins with 18 Gold Glove awards to his name.

Which Gold Glove winner has played in outfield?

Ken Griffey Jr. is a good answer for this section, as the outfielder won 10 Gold Glove awards in his time in the MLB, mostly playing for the Seattle Mariners. The Hall of Famer has a long list of accolades and was named an All-Star 13 times.

