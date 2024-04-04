MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 4, 2024

The latest edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid brought forward another interesting daily internet puzzle game for ardent baseball fans. We have got all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which player has played for the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners?

While former three-time MVP Alex Rodriguez is widely recognized for his stint with the New York Yankees, the 14-time All-Star started his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners in 1994. He signed for the Yankees following his MVP year with the Rangers in 2003.

Which All-Star has played for the Seattle Mariners?

Seattle Mariners fan-favorite and one of the greatest right fielders of his time, Ichiro Suzuki is the most obvious pick for this query. The former MVP made ten All-Star appearances during his time with the Mariners.

Which Seattle Mariners player has 300+ home runs?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and Seattle Mariners icon Ken Griffey Jr. is the undoubted first pick for this query. The former MVP played some of his best MLB years with the Mariners, registering 417 home runs during his 13-year-long stint with the club.

Which player has played for the Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves?

Former World Series winner Mark Teixeira is the pick among fans for this query. The three-time All-Star started his baseball journey with the Rangers in 2003 and had a couple of brief stints with the Braves in the years that followed.

Which All-Star has played for the Atlanta Braves?

Reigning National League MVP and one of the biggest names going around in baseball, Ronald Acuna Jr. is the most obvious pick for the query. The former Rookie of the Year has three All-Star appearances in his short career so far.

Which Atlanta Braves player has 300+ home runs?

Former World Series winner and Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is the most prominent name to feature in this list. The iconic slugger played his entire career with the Braves, dispatching 468 home runs during his glorious career.

Which player has played for the Texas Rangers and New York Yankees?

Yankees great Alex Rodriguez is one of the biggest names to have represented both teams during his MLB career. Gaylord Perry, Kevin Brown, and Kenny Rogers are some of the other prominent names to have featured for both teams.

Which All-Star has played for the New York Yankees?

New York Yankees icon Derek Jeter is one of the most obvious choices for this particular puzzle. One of the greatest captains in MLB history, Jeter made 14 All-Star appearances during his career.

