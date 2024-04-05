MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 5, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid continues to rack the brains of baseball enthusiasts as the famed daily internet puzzle game dropped another intriguing edition for ardent players. We have all the answers covered for today's edition of the game, which has intrigued fans.

Which player has played for the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels?

Former All-Star pitcher John Lackey is one of several players to have played for both teams during his MLB tenure. He started his baseball journey with the Angels in 2002 followed by two stints with the Red Sox.

Which Boston Red Sox player has a 100+ RBI season?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and Red Sox icon David Ortiz is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The former World Series MVP enjoyed ten 100+ RBI seasons with the Red Sox during an illustrious MLB career.

Which Boston Red Sox player has a 20+ win season?

Seven-time Cy Young winner and pitching icon Roger Clemens is the most popular pick among the players for this particular puzzle. The former MVP registered his best numbers for the Boston Red Sox in 1986 after a career-best 24 wins.

Which player has played for the Oakland Athletics and Los Angeles Angels?

One of the greatest hitters of all time and MLB icon Reggie Jackson is the most obvious answer to this query. The five-time World Series winner started his baseball odyssey with the Athletics in 1967 and a stint with the Angels in the latter stages of his career.

Which Oakland Athletics player has a 100+ RBI season?

Former MVP Jose Canseco is regarded as one of the most controversial figures in MLB history due to his PED usage admission after he retired from baseball. However, it did not diminish his impeccable hitting record which included five 100+ RBI seasons for the Athletics.

Which Oakland Athletics player has a 20+ win season?

Former World Series winner Barry Zito is one of the most popular picks among the players for this puzzle. The former Cy Young winner registered a career-best 23 wins during the 2003 season for the Oakland Athletics.

Which player has played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Angels?

Three-time MVP Albert Pujols is arguably one of the most famous names to have represented both teams during his glorious career. He started his MLB career with the Cardinals in 2001 and joined the Angels after representing the club for more than a decade.

Which St. Louis Cardinals player has a 100+ RBI season?

Iconic first baseman Stan Musial is widely regarded as one of the greatest players to have ever represented the St. Louis Cardinals. The 24-time All-Star spent his entire career with the Cardinals, registering 100+ RBI in ten seasons.

Which St. Louis Cardinals player has a 20+ win season?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Bob Gibson was one of the greatest pitchers of his time. The two-time World Series MVP and Cy Young winner accomplished 20+ wins in a season on five different occasions.

