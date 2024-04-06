MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 6, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition gave ardent baseball fans a chance to get familiar with some of the most iconic names to have ever played the game. While some players find themselves puzzled by today's edition of the popular daily quiz game, we have all the answers covered for them.

Which Hall of Famer has 3000+ career hits?

Regarded as one of the greatest leaders and hitters of the game, Yankees icon Derek Jeter is one of the most obvious choices for this query. The first ballot of Hall of Famer played his entire career with the New York side, registering 3,465 career hits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Hall of Famer has won Gold Glove title?

St. Louis Cardinals fan favorite Ozzie Smith is the most famous name among the players for this query. The first-ballot Hall of Famer claimed 13 Gold Glove titles during his illustrious MLB career that spanned almost two decades.

Which Hall of Famer has .300+ career batting average?

One of the greatest players to ever represent the Boston Red Sox, Ted Williams is the most popular choice for this puzzle. The MLB icon played his entire career with the Red Sox, winning numerous accolades with a .344 career batting average.

Which player has 6+ WAR season and 3000+ career hits?

Former World Series MVP and controversial MLB great Pete Rose is one of the top options for this query. The 17-time All-Star finished with 4,256 career hits and had an 8.3 WAR during his MVP-winning campaign with the Reds in 1973.

Which Gold Glove winner has a 6+ WAR season?

Four-time Cy Young winner and pitching icon Greg Maddux is most popular name among the players for this particular puzzle. The 18-time Gold Glove winner recorded his career-best 9.1 WAR for the Chicago Cubs during his first Cy Young winning campaign in 1992.

Which player has 6+ WAR season and .300+ career batting average?

Another query that shouts the name of MLB icon Ted Williams. The Red Sox Hall of Famer enjoyed an incredible career with the Boston-based team, registering 6+ WAR in each of his first eight seasons with the team.

Which player with 3000+ career hits has played in center field?

One of the greatest centerfielders to have played the game, Willie Mays is the most obvious choice for this query. The first-ballot Hall of Famer finished with 3293 career hits after playing in the position for the majority of his career with the San Francisco Giants.

Which Gold Glove winner has played in center field?

Another iconic centerfielder of his time, Ken Griffey Jr. is one of the popular picks among the players. The former MVP claimed ten Gold Glove awards due to his excellent performances as a centerfielder.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.