MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 7, 2024

As the fans warm up to the recently commenced season, the MLB Immaculate Grid is keeping baseball enthusiasts entertained between games. To ease the burden of ardent players we have got all the answers covered for today's edition of the daily internet puzzle game.

Which player has played for the Baltimore Orioles and Cincinnati Reds?

Former World Series MVP Frank Robinson is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The Hall of Famer started his MLB journey with the Reds before switching his allegiance to the Orioles.

Which Baltimore Orioles player has a .300+ batting average in a season?

Baltimore Orioles icon and first-ballot Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is the obvious choice for this query. The two-time MVP played his entire MLB career in Baltimore registering a .300+ batting average in several seasons.

Which Baltimore Orioles player has 30 home runs in a season?

Former All-Star outfielder Brady Anderson is the most popular pick among the players for this particular query. The three-time All-Star registered his career-best numbers after dispatching 50 home runs in the 1996 season for the Orioles.

Which player has played for the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds?

Two-time World Series winner Dave Parker is one of the most prominent names to have played for both teams during his illustrious MLB career. The former MVP spent nearly a decade with the Pittsburg Pirates before joining the Reds in 1984.

Which Pittsburgh Pirates player has a .300+ batting average in a season?

MLB legend and Pirates icon Roberto Clemente is a unanimous pick among the players for this particular puzzle. The first-ballot Hall of Famer had 12 .300+ batting average season during his monumental major league stint.

Which Pittsburgh Pirates player has 30 home runs in a season?

Another Hall of Famer and Pirates legend, Willie Stargell, makes an appearance on today's edition of the puzzle for this query. The former World Series MVP had six seasons with 30+ home runs.

Which player has played for the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds?

Former Rookie of the Year and World Series MVP Pete Rose is the pick among the players for this query. The three-time World Series winner spent the majority of his MLB career with the Cincinnati Reds before a brief stint with the Washington Nationals (then Montreal Expos).

Which Washington Nationals player has a .300+ batting average in a season?

Three-time World Series winner Tim Raines spent a major part of his MLB career with the now-defunct Montreal Expos after his debut in 1979. Raines registered his career-best batting average (.334) during the 1986 season for the Expos.

Which Washington Nationals player has 30 home runs in a season?

One of the biggest baseball stars going around, Bryce Harper is arguably the best pick for this query. The two-time MVP registered his career-best output for the Nationals during the 2015 season when he smoked 42 home runs.

