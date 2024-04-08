MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Apr. 8, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid's latest edition has brought forward another engaging session of the daily internet puzzle game for ardent players. We have got all the answers covered for today's edition of the renowned game to help baseball enthusiasts.

Which player has played for the Cleaveland Guardians and Atlanta Braves?

Former All-Star center fielder Kenny Lofton started his MLB journey with the Houston Astros in 1991.

However, he found his early success with Cleaveland Guardians, where he spent almost a decade over three stints. He also represented the Atlanta Braves for a brief stint in 1997.

Which player has played for the Cleaveland Guardians and Arizona Diamondbacks?

Former World Series winner Matt Williams is the most popular pick among the players for this query.

The five-time All-Star had a brief stint in Cleaveland in 1997 and followed it with a memorable time with the Arizona Diamondbacks, where he won the 2001 World Series.

Which Cleaveland Guardians player has 200+ strikeouts in a season?

While CC Sabathia is often recognized for his glittering stint with the New York Yankees the former Cy Young winner is widely revered for his early career with the Cleaveland Guardians.

He registered 209 strikeouts with the Guardians during his Cy Young-winning campaign in 2007.

Which player has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Atlanta Braves?

One of the most obvious choices and arguably the most prominent name to have ever represented both teams, Freddie Freeman is the pick among the players for this query.

The seven-time MLB All-Star spent more than a decade with the Braves, helping them to a World Series title before a controversial move to the Dodgers.

Which player has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks?

Veteran pitcher Zack Greinke is one of the players to have played for both teams during his MLB career. The former Cy Young winner is looking for a new team in free agency after a brief stint with the Kansas City Royals.

Which Los Angeles Dodgers player has 200+ strikeouts in a season?

A veteran of the game and a Los Angeles Dodger through and through, Clayton Kershaw is the most obvious pick for this query.

The three-time Cy Young winner and former MVP is still going strong for the Dodgers although his best season with the team came nearly a decade ago when he registered 301 strikeouts during the 2015 season.

Which player has played for the New York Yankees and Atlanta Braves?

Former Rookie of the Year David Justice is one of the players to have represented both teams during his MLB career. Andruw Jones, Babe Ruth and Phil Niekro are some of the other most prominent names to have featured for both teams.

Which player has played for the New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest MLB pitchers of his time, Randy Johnson is the most obvious pick for this particular puzzle.

The former World Series MVP had four successive Cy Young winning campaigns during his glorious stint with the Diamondbacks, followed by a brief stint with the New York Yankees.

