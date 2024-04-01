MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 1, 2024

The MLB Immaculate Grid's latest daily Internet puzzle game edition intrigued baseball enthusiasts. While ardent fans come to terms with the difficult nature of the queries, we have got all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which player has played for the Cleveland Guardians and Baltimore Orioles?

Five-time All-Star Albert Belle is one of the players to have played for both teams during his MLB career. Belle started his career with the Guardians in 1989 and spent the last two years of his 12-year-long career with the Baltimore Orioles.

Which player has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Baltimore Orioles?

San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The six-time All-Star started his MLB journey with the Orioles in 2012 and had a brief sting with the Dodgers in 2018 before his blockbuster move to the Padres.

Which All-Star played for the Baltimore Orioles?

One of the most iconic names in Orioles and MLB history, Cal Ripken Jr. is the most prominent name for this query. The first-ballot Hall of Famer made 19 All-Star appearances while representing the Orioles throughout his major league career.

Which player has played for the Cleveland Guardians and Toronto Blue Jays?

Two-time World Series winner and former ALCS MVP Roberto Alomar is one of the most obvious names for this query. The Hall of Famer helped the Blue Jays to two World Series titles during his glorious stint before signing for the Guardians.

Which player has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays?

Former first baseman Shawn Green is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The two-time All-Star started his career with the Blue Jays in 1993 but his most productive years with the bat came with the Dodgers in 2001 when he registered a career high 49 homers.

Which All-Star played for the Toronto Blue Jays?

Hitting sensation Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the biggest names in the league at the moment. The three-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Blue Jays in 2019 and has emerged as one of the most fearsome hitters since then.

Which player has played for the Cleveland Guardians and San Diego Padres?

Another query that features Roberto Alomar's iconic name due to his tenure with both teams during his illustrious career. Gaylord Perry and Dave Winfield are the two other prominent names to feature for both of these teams.

Which player has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres?

While Steve Garvey has recently been in the news for his political journey, the former Dodgers fan-favorite is one of the players to have represented both teams during his career.

