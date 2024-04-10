MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 10, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid threw a curveball to ardent fans of the daily internet puzzle game with a series of intriguing queries. We have got all the answers covered for baseball enthusiasts in this edition.

Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox?

Former All-Star pitcher James Shields is one of the players to have represented both teams during his MLB career. Manny Ramirez and Jose Canseco are the other prominent names to have played for both teams.

Which player has played for the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Mets?

Former Cy Young winner Dwight Gooden is one of the prominent names to have represented both teams. The two-time World Series winner played the majority of his career with the New York Mets with a brief stint with the Rays near the end of his career.

Which Tampa Bay Rays player has a 40+ WAR career?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Wade Boggs is the most popular pick among the players for this particular puzzle. The 12-time All-Star played the majority of his career with the Boston Red Sox and finished his career with 91.4 WAR.

Which player has played for the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox?

Former MVP and Rookie of the Year Jose Abreu is one of the most renowned names among the current players to have played for both teams. The three-time All-Star began his MLB journey with the Chicago White Sox and signed for the Astros after nine years in Chicago.

Which player has played for the Houston Astros and New York Mets?

Future Hall of Fame contender Justin Verlander is the most obvious pick for this query. The three-time Cy Young winner is regarded as one of the modern greats with two World Series titles for the Houston Astros and a brief stint with the New York Mets.

Which Houston Astros player has a 40+ WAR career?

Houston Astros fan-favorite and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell is one of the most revered names to have represented the team. The former MVP played his entire MLB career with the Astros, finishing with a 79.9 career WAR.

Which player has pitched for the Chicago White Sox?

Former World Series winner Mark Buehrle is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The five-time All-Star started his MLB journey with the White Sox in 2000 and represented the club for more than a decade.

Which player has pitched for the New York Mets?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and New York Mets icon Tom Seaver claimed three Cy Young titles with the Mets during his glorious stint with the club.

Which pitcher has a 40+ WAR Career?

Baseball icon and arguably the greatest player to have ever played the game, Babe Ruth is at the top of the choices for this puzzle. The legendary two-way star finished with 182.6 career WAR.

