MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 15, 2024

The latest MLB Immaculate Grid put forward a curveball for baseball enthusiasts. While ardent players of the daily internet puzzle game struggle to get past the queries, we have all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which player has 30+ stolen base season and a 100+ RBIs season?

Reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The four-time All-Star registered 73 stolen bases with 106 RBIs during a record-breaking 2023 season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which St. Louis Cardinals player has a 30+ stolen base season?

Former Rookie of the Year Vincel Coleman is the most popular pick among the fans for this particular puzzle. The two-time All-Star left fielder registered 30+ stolen bases in six consecutive seasons for the Cardinals.

Which first baseman has a 30+ Stolen base season?

Former MVP and Hall of Famer Jeff Bagwell is one of the most prominent choices for this query. The Houston Astros fan-favorite registered a career-best 31 stolen bases during the 1997 season.

Which player has 2000+ career hits and a 100+ RBIs season?

New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez is arguably the first pick for this puzzle. The three-time MVP secured numerous accolades during his famed stint with the Bronx Bombers, including seven consecutive seasons with 100+ RBIs before finishing his career with 3,115 hits.

Which St. Louis Cardinals player has 2000+ career hits?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and one of the greatest players to have represented the St. Louis Cardinals in MLB history, Stan Musial, is the obvious pick for this query. The three-time World Series winner finished his legendary career with 3,630 hits.

Which first baseman has 2000+ career hits?

New York Yankees icon and first-ballot Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The six-time World Series winner finished his glowing career with 2,721 hits.

Which player has an MVP title and a 100+ RBIs season?

Seven-time MVP and one of the greatest hitters of all time, Barry Bonds makes this list as one of the top picks. The 14-time MLB All-Star registered 114 RBIs during his first MVP-winning campaign in 1990.

Which MVP has played for the St. Louis Cardinals?

Two-time World Series winner and future Hall of Fame contender Albert Pujols is the most popular pick among fans for this query. The 11-time All-Star won three MVP titles with the Cardinals during his illustrious MLB stint.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.