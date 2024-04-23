MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 23, 2024

Today’s MLB Immaculate Grid features the Cincinnati Reds, Tampa Bay Rays, Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals. The rest of the puzzle is made up of the 100+ RBI season and 100+ SB season landmarks.

If you are struggling, you are at the right place. We will walk you through some possible answers for each intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers: Apr. 23, 2024

Players who have played for Reds and Royals

Per Baseball Reference, 112 players have played for both the Rays and Royals. Reggie Sanders played eight seasons for the Reds and two for the Royals. Vade Pinson played 11 seasons for the Reds and two for the Royals. Some other possible answers include Hal McRae, Charlie Leibrandt, and Johnny Cueto.

Reds players with a 100+ RBI season

Eugenio Suarez, Joey Votto, and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. all have multiple 100+ RBI seasons to their name. Some other possible answers include Nick Castellanos, Adam Duvall, and Brandon Phillips.

Reds players with a 30+ SB season

Some possible answers for this intersection include Elly De La Cruz, Billy Hamlton, Drew Stubbs and Deion Sanders. Current Yankees manager Aaron Boone also qualifies for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid, thanks to his 32 stolen bases during the 2002 season when he was playing for the Reds.

Players who have played for Rays and Royals

2x World Series champion Ben Zobrist played one season for the Royals and nine for the Rays. Johnny Damon played six seasons for the Royals and one for the Rays. Some other possible answers include James Shields, Carlos Pena, and David DeJesus.

Rays players with a 100+ RBI season

Only six Rays players have managed to achieve a 100+ RBI season - Austin Meadows, Evan Longoria, Carlos Pena, Jorge Cantu, Aubrey Huff and Fred McGriff.

Rays players with a 30+ SB season

Wander Franco stole 30 bases in 2023 before his career turned upside down. Randy Arozarena stole 32 bases in 2022. Some other possible answers include Josh Lowe, Mallex Smith, Desmond Jennings, and Carl Crawford.

Players who have played for White Sox and Royals

102 players in total have played for both clubs. Tom Gordon played one season for the White Sox and eight for the Royals. Ron Hansen played seven seasons for the White Sox and one for the Royals. Some other possible answers include James Shields, Floyd Bannister and Johnny Cueto.

White Sox players with a 100+ RBI season

Jose Abreu has six 100+ RBI seasons to his name. Some other possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include Paul Konerko, Carlos Quentin, Carlos Lee and Frank Thomas.

White Sox players with a 30+ SB season

Juan Pierre stole 68 bases during the 2010 season. Jerry Owens stole 32 in 2007. Some other possible answers include Scott Podsednik, Ray Durham, and Lance Johnson.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.

