MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 24, 2024

The New York Mets, Milwaukee Brewers, Cleveland Guardians and the Washington Nationals are featured on today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. The rest of the grid is made up of the “played for only one team” condition and 300+ career home runs landmark.

If you are struggling, you are at the right place. We will walk you through some possible answers for each intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers: Apr. 24, 2024

Players who played for Mets and Guardians

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is the first name that comes to mind for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid.

Lindor made his MLB debut with the Guardians where he spent six seasons before moving to Queens. Hall of Famers Roberto Alomar and Eddie Murray both played three seasons for the Guardians and two for the Mets. Some other possible answers include Dwight Gooden, Keith Hernandez and Eddie Murray.

Players who played for Mets and Nationals

Max Scherzer played seven seasons for the Nats and two for the Mets. Hall of Famer Gary Carter played 12 seasons for the Nats and five for the Mets. Some other possible answers include Pedro Martinez, Rusty Staub and Moises Alou.

Mets players with 300+ career home runs

Per Baseball Reference, there are 23 possible answers for this intersection. Some possible answers include Willie Mays, Gary Sheffield, Eddie Murray, Carlos Delgado and Dave Kingman.

Players who played for Brewers and Guardians

CC Sabathia played eight seasons for the Guardians and one for the Brewers. Carlos Santana played for the Guardians for a decade, and one solitary season with the Brewers. Some other possible answers include Tom Candiotti, Julio Franco and Tony Fernandez.

Players who played for Brewers and Nationals

1997 ALCS MVP Marquis Grissom played three seasons for the Brewers and six for the Nats. 2x All-Star Gio Gonzalez played two seasons for the Brewers and seven for the Nats. Some other possible answers include Livan Hernandez, Jordan Zimmermann and Nelson Cruz.

Brewers players with 300+ career home runs

Only 15 players in Brewers franchise history have notched 300+ career home runs. Some possible answers include the legendary Hank Aaron, Gary Sheffield, Nelson Cruz, Jim Edmonds and Aramis Ramirez.

Players who played for Guardians exclusively

A total of 370 major league players have played for the Guardians exclusively. Shane Bieber made his MLB debut with the Guardians in 2018 and has been with the franchise since then.

Some other possible answers for this intersection of today's MLB Immaculate Grid include Joe Becker, Hugh Alexander, Bob Allen, Frank Baker and Cody Anderson.

Players who played for Nationals exclusively

A total of 147 players have played for the Nationals exclusively. This also includes players who played for the erstwhile Montreal Expos before the franchise moved to Washington. Some possible answers include Joan Adon, Derek Aucoin, Alberto Baldonado, Rafael Bautista and Shayne Bennett.

Players with 300+ career home runs who have played for only one MLB team

Only 23 players satisfy the conditions mentioned in the final intersection of today’s MLB Immaculate Grid. Some possible answers include Mike Schmidt, Mickey Mantle, Ted Williams, Lou Gehrig and Cal Ripken Jr.

Make sure to check out Baseball Reference. They have an extensive database that can help you find any player from any franchise with any specific accolade or milestone.

