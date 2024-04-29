MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | April 29, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should be a good one for trivia enthusiasts. They usually have to remember players who played for multiple teams, but the grid has a wrinkle this time around: it's all position-based. They have to remember which players played certain positions for which teams. Fortunately, we've got all the answers below.

Which Angels played left field?

Jo Adell has played left field for the Angels

Jo Adell, Josh Hamilton, Garrett Anderson, Tim Salmon, Kole Calhoun, Howie Kendrick, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo have all played left field for the Los Angeles Angels.

Which Angels played center field?

For the better part of the last decade and change, Mike Trout has played center field for the Angels. You can also use Tim Salmon, Chone Figgins, Andrew Velasquez and Brandon Marsh.

Which Angels played right field?

Erick Aybar has played right field for the Angels. Mike Trout, Vladimir Guerrero, Sandy Alomar, Torii Hunter, Mickey Moniak, Shohei Ohtani and Hunter Renfroe have also played right field.

Which Cubs played left field?

Kyle Schwarber has played left field for the Chicago Cubs. This is also true of Ian Happ, Ernie Banks, Cap Anson, Willson Contreras, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Pedro Strop.

Which Cubs played center field?

Cody Bellinger has played center field for the Cubs, as has Frank Chance, Billy Williams, Sammy Sosa, Ian Happ, Nico Hoerner, Mike Tauchman and Christopher Morel.

Which Cubs played right field?

Cap Anson played right field for the Cubs. This is also true of Joe Tinker, Johnny Evers, Sammy Sosa, Seiya Suzuki, Patrick Wisdom, Rafael Ortega and Kris Bryant.

Which Twins have played left field?

Eddie Rosario has played left field for the Minnesota Twins. You can also use Harmon Killebrew, Kirby Puckett, Rod Carew, Torii Hunter, Alex Kiriloff, and Jake Cave.

Which Twins have played center field?

Byron Buxton has spent a lot of his career playing center field for the Twins. He is joined by Tony Oliva, Sam Rice, Willi Castro, Royce Lewis, Nick Gordon, and Michael A. Taylor.

Which Twins have played right field?

Max Kepler has played right field for the Twins. This is also true of Joe Judge, Harmon Killebrew, Joe Mauer, Trevor Larnach, Torii Hunter, Jake Cave and Miguel Sano.

