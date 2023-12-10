MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 10, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid, as it usually is, is going to be a challenge. Players looking to complete the entire nine-section grid will need to remember a lot of teams that shared players as well as some unique career results. Fortunately, we have all the answers for you down below.

Which players have played for Cubs and White Sox?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jose Quintana played for both Chicago-based teams, the Cubs and White Sox. This is also true of Sammy Sosa, Clint Frazier, Billy Hamilton, Nick Madrigal and Hoyt Wilhelm.

Which players have played for Cubs and Royals?

Longtime infielder Ben Zobrist played for the Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals. He is joined by Eric Hosmer, Franmil Reyes, Matt Duffy, Martin Maldonado and Wade Davis.

Which Cubs have been a first-round pick?

Nico Hoerner was a Cubs first-round pick

Nico Hoerner was a first-round pick by the Cubs. You can also try Kyle Schwarber, Ian Happ, Kris Bryant, Dansby Swanson, Marcus Stroman and Javier Baez.

Which players have played for Pirates and White Sox?

Jose Quintana also pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates as well as the White Sox (and Cubs). Try using Todd Frazier, Jake Marisnick, Ivan Nova and Josh Harrison.

Which players have played for Pirates and Royals?

Jose Bautista played for the Pirates and Royals during his MLB career. You can also try Carlos Santana, Chris Owings, Melky Cabrera, Edinson Volquez and Erik Kratz.

Which Pirates have been a first-round pick?

Andrew McCutchen was a first-round pick by the Pirates. Try also using Ke'Bryan Hayes, Cole Tucker, Colin Moran, Gerrit Cole, Chris Stratton or Joe Musgrove.

Which players have played for Padres and White Sox?

James Shields was traded between these two teams in the infamous Fernando Tatis Jr. deal, so he qualifies. Jake Peavy, Edwin Jackson, Adam Engel, Nomar Mazara and Craig Kimbrel also work.

Which players have played for Padres and Royals?

Miguel Tejada played for both the San Diego Padres and Royals, as did Brent Rooker, Eric Hosmer, Franmil Reyes, Trevor Cahill and Franchy Cordero.

Which Padres have been first-round picks?

Adrian Gonzalez was a first-round pick by the Padres, as was CJ Abrams, MacKenzie Gore, Josh Naylor, Michael Wacha, Blake Snell, Manny Machado and Yasmani Grandal.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.