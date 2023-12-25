MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 25, 2023

Baseball fans have another reason to cheer this holiday season, as today's Immaculate Grid puzzle comes with an intriguing challenge for ardent MLB fans. While today's queries might pose a problem for a few players, we have all the answers covered.

Which players have played first base for Phillies?

Former Rookie of the Year Ryan Howard is the top pick among fans for this query. The three-time All-Star spent the entirety of his MLB career with the Phillies, playing first base and winning the 2006 World Series. Recently, star slugger Bryce Harper played first base for the Phillies.

Which players have .300+ Avg season for Phillies?

Former MLB shortstop Jimmy Rollins was the most used name for this query. The three-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Phillies and represented them until 2014.

Which players have 30+ home run season for Phillies?

Ryan Howard is once again the most popular pick for this query. He belted 30+ home runs for the Phillies in six consecutive seasons, with his most prolific season coming in 2006, where he smashed a career-best 58 home runs.

Which players have played first base for White Sox?

Six-time All-Star Paul Konerko is one of the most famous names to have played first base for the Chicago White Sox. White Sox icon and seven-time All-Star Luke Appling was another prominent player to have played first base for the franchise.

Which players have .300+ Avg season for White Sox?

Former White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson is the pick of the answers for this query. The three-time All-Star enjoyed four .300+ Avg seasons with the Chicago White Sox before electing for free agency in 2003.

Which players have 30+ home run season for White Sox?

White Sox icon Frank Thomas spent most of his MLB career with the White Sox, smashing 448 home runs for them.

Which players have played first base for Astros?

Former Rookie of the Year and Astros legend Jeff Bagwell is the most picked answer for this query.

Which players have .300+ Avg season for Astros?

Star Astros slugger and future Hall of Fame candidate Jose Altuve tops the list for this particular query.

Which players have 30+ home run season for Astros?

Several players from the current Astros roster, including Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez, have had 30+ home run seasons with the 2022 World Series winners.

