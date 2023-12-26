MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | December 26, 2023

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid is yet again an interesting challenge. Those looking to have to think about it deeply will likely be satisfied with today's unique prompts. There are, of course, some very difficult ones that may require some assistance. Fortunately, we've got all the answers down below.

Which Cubs have played second base?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ian Happ played second base for the Cubs

Cap Anson played second base for the Chicago Cubs. You can also use Ryne Sandberg, Ian Happ, Christopher Morel, Patrick Wisdom, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez.

Which Cubs have won MVP?

Kris Bryant won the MVP for the Cubs in 2016. You can also use Sammy Sosa, Andre Dawson, Ryne Sandberg, Ernie Banks and Hank Sauer.

Which Cubs have 2000 career strikeouts?

Greg Maddux had well over 2,000 strikeouts in his career and he played for the Cubs. He is joined by Fergie Jenkins, Cole Hamels, Jon Lester and Robin Roberts.

Which Yankees have played second base?

Gleyber Torres plays second base for the New York Yankees. You can also use DJ LeMahieu, Robinson Cano, Mickey Mantle, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Chuck Knoblauch and Gene Michael.

Which Yankees have won MVP?

Aaron Judge has won an MVP for the Yankees. You can also use Alex Rodriguez, Don Mattingly, Thurman Munson, Mickey Mantle, Roger Maris and Babe Ruth.

Which Yankees have 2000 career strikeouts?

Randy Johnson has well over 2,000 strikeouts, some of which came with the Yankees. The same is true of Roger Clemens, Phil Niekro, CC Sabathia and Mike Mussina.

Which Dodgers have played second base?

Mookie Betts transitioned to second base part time in 2023 and will be playing there again in 2024, so he works. You can also use Jackie Robinson, Chris Taylor, Max Muncy and Kike Hernandez.

Which Dodgers have won MVP?

Cody Bellinger works here. The former MVP won that award with the Dodgers in 2019, so he would work in this sector. You can also use Clayton Kershaw, Kirk Gibson or Steve Garvey.

Which Dodgers have 2000 career strikeouts?

Clayton Kershaw has over 2,000 strikeouts, and he's only played for the Dodgers. Try also using Pedro Martinez, Jim Bunning, Don Drysdale or even Juan Marichal.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.