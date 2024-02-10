MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 10, 2024

The latest edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid threw a few interesting queries to the players. But the ardent players of the daily internet puzzle game need not worry as we have got all the answers covered for them.

Which players played for the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals?

Veteran OF and five-time Gold Glove winner has played for both clubs, winning the World Series with the Cubs in 2016. Grover Alexander, Rogers Hornsby, and Mordecai Brown are other prominent names to have featured for both clubs during their MLB tenure.

Which Cubs players have 200+ strikeouts in a season?

Former Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood enjoyed a prolific career with the Chicago-based franchise as he was crowned the NL strikeout leader after registering a career-best 266 strikeouts in 2003.

Which Cubs players have 40+ career WAR?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and 14-time All-Star Ernie Banks was the most popular pick among the players for this query. The two-time NL MVP spent his entire MLB career with the Cubs, finishing with 67.7 career WAR.

Which Cardinals players were born outside of the contiguous United States, Alaska, & Hawaii?

Two-time World Series winner and Cardinals fan-favorite Yader Molina is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The iconic catcher was born in Puerto Rico and served the Cardinals for almost two decades.

Which pitchers with 200+ K season were born outside of the contiguous United States, Alaska, & Hawaii?

Former Red Sox pitcher and MLB great Pedro Martinez is another easy pick for this puzzle. The three-time Cy Young winner is regarded as one of the greatest Dominican players to have graced the Major Leagues.

Which players with 40+ WAR careers were born outside of the contiguous United States, Alaska, & Hawaii?

Ichiro Suzuki, arguably one of the greatest Asian players to have featured in the league, finished with 60 career WAR.

Which Cardinals pitchers have 200+ career wins?

The recently retired Adam Wainwright is the most popular pick among the fans for this quiz. The former MLB pitcher played his entire career with the Cardinals over two stints, finishing with 200 career wins.

Which players have 200+ career wins and 200+ K seasons?

Legendary pitcher Randy Johnson registered staggering numbers during his illustrious pitching career that spanned over two decades. While he finished with 303 wins to his name, the five-time Cy Young winner registered a scintillating 300+ K's in four consecutive seasons for the Diamondbacks.

Which players have 200+ career wins and 40+ WAR careers?

Greg Maddux is another legendary pitcher to have made it to today's puzzle. The four-time Cy Young winner finished with 106.6 career WAR and 355 wins to his name.

