MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 11, 2024

MLB Immaculate Grid returned with the latest edition of their daily internet puzzle game for baseball enthusiasts. While ardent fans test their knowledge, we have got all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which players played for the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics?

Former Cy Young winner Barry Zito is among several players to have represented both teams during his MLB tenure. He started his Major League career with the A's in 2000 but clinched the World Series with the Giants in 2012.

Which San Francisco Giants player played in the outfield?

One of the most iconic names in recent baseball history, Barry Bonds played in the outfield for the Giants. Willie Mays is another legendary name to have played that position for the Giants.

Which San Francisco Giants player was a first-round draft pick?

Former catcher Buster Posey is one of the most famous names to have donned the Giants jersey. He was the fifth overall draft pick for the Giants and he repaid their trust by helping the franchise to three World Series titles during his MLB tenure.

Which players played for the Boston Red Sox and Oakland Athletics?

Former MLB All-Star Johnny Damon played for seven teams during his career, including the Red Sox and the A's. Lefty Grove, Tris Speaker, and Jimmie Foxx are some of the most prominent names to have played for both teams.

Which Boston Red Sox player played in the outfield?

Former World Series MVP Manny Ramirez is one of the most famous names to have played in the outfield for the Red Sox. A 12-time All-Star, Ramirez has some of his best performances in Boston from 2001 to 2008.

Which Red Sox player was a first-round draft pick?

One of the greatest pitchers to have ever graced the game, Roger Clemens, was a first-round draft pick for the Red Sox in 1983. The seven-time Cy Young winner several records during his Red Sox tenure, but his stint with the Yankees fulfilled his World Series aspirations.

Which players played for the Arizona Diamondbacks and Oakland Athletics?

MLB player turned analyst Eric Byrnes made his Major League Debut for the A's in 2000 and remained with the franchise until 2005. He later joined the Diamondbacks in 2006 before joining the Mariners in 2010.

Which Arizona Diamondbacks player played in the outfield?

Former Diamondbacks fan-favorite Luis Gonzalez was one of the most popular picks among the players for this query. David Peralta, Ketal Marte, and Chris Young are some of the other players to have played in that position for the MLB side.

