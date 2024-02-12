MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 12, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid promises to provide a fun and interesting challenge for trivia enthusiasts. As usual, they will need to recall which players are the link between two teams, but they will also need to remember which positions some players played. Fortunately, we have all the answers for you down below.

Which players played for the Guardians and Yankees?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

CC Sabathia played for the Yankees and Guardians

Gio Urshela played for both the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. He is joined by CC Sabathia, Gaylord Perry, Jake Bauers, Tyler Clippard, Ben Gamel, Josh Donaldson and Edwin Encarnacion.

Which Guardians played third base?

Jose Ramirez played third base for the Guardians. This is also true of Jim Thome, Nap Lajoie, Lou Boudreau, Yu Chang, David Fry, Juan Uribe, Mike Aviles and Asdrubal Cabrera.

Which Guardians played second base?

Andres Giminez played second base for Cleveland, as has Terry Turner, Nap Lajoie, Jose Ramirez, Larry Doby, Jason Kipnis, Julio Franco and Asdrubal Cabrera.

Which players played for the Rockies and Yankees?

Mike Tauchman played for both the Colorado Rockies and Yankees. Adam Ottavino, DJ LeMahieu, Matt Holliday, Troy Tulowitzki, Miguel Castro and Joe Harvey work as well.

Which Rockies played third base?

Nolan Arenado played third base for the Rockies. He is joined by Larry Walker, DJ LeMahieu, Ryan McMahon, Chris Ianetta, Wilin Rosario, Tony Wolters and Garrett Hampson.

Which Rockies played second base?

Larry Walker played second base for the Rockies. This is also true of DJ LeMahieu, Vinny Castilla, Eric Young Sr., Mark Reynolds, Juan Uribe and Mike Lansing.

Which players played for the Mets and Yankees?

Neil Walker played for both the New York Mets and Yankees. You can also use Gary Sheffield, Adam Ottavino, Gary Sanchez, Yogi Berra, David Cone and Dellin Betances.

Which Mets played third base?

David Wright played third base for the Mets. This is also true of Jose Reyes, John Stearns, Jeff McNeil, Dave Kingman, Gary Carter, Ruben Tejada and Bobby Bonilla.

Which Mets played second base?

Jeff McNeil has played second base for the Mets. He is joined by Jose Reyes, Daniel Murphy, Wayne Garrett, Jeff Kent, Wilmer Flores, Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d'Arnaud.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.