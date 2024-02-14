MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 14, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid for Valentine's Day unfortunately doesn't have anything related to love, but it still should be a good one. There are a few teams to remember the player links between them as well as some statistical queries. Below are all the answers for today.

Which players played for the Orioles and Dodgers?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hanser Alberto played for the Dodgers and Orioles

Fernando Valenzuela played for both the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers. He is joined by Frank Robinson, Eddie Murray, Hanser Alberto and Evan Phillips.

Which Orioles won a Gold Glove?

Cal Ripken Jr. won a Gold Glove for the Orioles. This is also true of Ramon Urias, Matt Wieters, JJ Hardy, Adam Jones, Nick Markakis, Mike Mussina and Rafael Palmeiro.

Which Orioles had a 6 WAR season?

Manny Machado had a 6 WAR season for the Orioles. You can also try using Al Bumbry, Gunnar Henderson, Nick Markakis, Eddie Murray, Rafael Palmeiro, Jim Palmer and Cal Ripken Jr.

Which players played for the Nationals and Dodgers?

Josiah Gray played for both the Washington Nationals and the Dodgers. He is joined by Max Scherzer, Pedro Martinez, Gary Carter, Dee Strange-Gordon and Brian Dozier.

Which Nationals won a Gold Glove?

Ryan Zimmerman won a Gold Glove for the Nationals. So did Adam LaRoche, Orlando Cabrera, Larry Walker, Andre Dawson and Gary Carter.

Which Nationals had a 6 WAR season?

Bryce Harper had a 6 WAR season for the Nationals. So did Juan Soto, Gary Carter, Stephen Strasburg, Ryan Zimmerman, Alfonso Soriano and Pedro Martinez.

Which players played for the Blue Jays and Dodgers?

Hyun Jin Ryu played for both the Toronto Blue Jays and the Dodgers, as did Rickey Henderson, David Wells, Jake Lamb, Yimi Garcia, Wilmer Font and Edwin Jackson.

Which Blue Jays won a Gold Glove?

Jose Berrios won a Gold Glove for the Blue Jays. He is joined by Marcus Stroman, Kevin Kiermaier, Marcus Semien, Roberto Alomar, Matt Chapman and Tony Fernandez.

Which Blue Jays had a 6 WAR season?

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a 6 WAR season for the Blue Jays. This also applies to Jose Bautista, Roger Clemens, Roy Halladay, Alek Manoah, Robbie Ray, Marcus Semien and Vernon Wells.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.