MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 2, 2024

The latest edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid threw a few curveballs to baseball enthusiasts. While the daily puzzle game dropped a few tricky queries for ardent players, we have got all the answers covered from today's quiz.

Which players played for the Twins and Red Sox?

10-time All-Star and first-ballot Hall of Famer David Ortiz was the most popular pick among fans for this query. The Dominican hitting phenomenon started his MLB career with the Twins in 1997 but rose to fame with his famous stint with the Red Sox from 2003 to 2016.

Which players played for the Mets and Red Sox?

Ortiz's compatriot and another first-ballot Hall of Famer, Pedro Martinez was the pick among the fans for this quiz. Martinez began his legendary MLB career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and went on to play for four more teams during his Major League tenure.

Which Red Sox player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

Former Red Sox pitcher Roger Clemens jumps to mind after seeing this query as the iconic player won seven Cy Young awards during his MLB career, more than any other player in history. He registered 2590 strikeouts during his Red Sox career which spanned for more than a decade.

Which players played for the Twins and Mariners?

Former DH Nelson Cruz represented the Twins and Mariners during his illustrious career. The seven-time All-Star made his MLB debut for the Brewers in 2005 and went to play for the Mariners in 2015, followed by a move to the Twins in 2019.

Which players played for the Mets and Mariners?

Former Yankees second baseman and eight-time All-Star Robinson Cano is one of the players to have represented both the New York sides during his tenure along with the Mariners.

Which Mariners player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

Former World Series MVP and five-time Cy Young winner Randy Johnson was the most popular pick for this query. The legendary pitcher repressed the Mariners for nearly a decade, registering 2162 strikeouts.

Which players played for the Twins and Astros?

29-year-old shortstop Carlos Correa, who currently plays for the Minnesota Twins is among the players to have played for the Astros and Twins during his career. Correa won the World Series with the Astros in 2017 after making his MLB debut for the team in 2015.

Which players played for the Mets and Astros?

Veteran pitcher and Hall of Fame-bound Justin Verlander was the most common answer among the players for this query. The 40-year-old was part of two World Series-winning teams for the Astros and had a brief stint with the Mets in 2023.

Which Astros player has 2000+ career strikeouts?

Justin Verlander makes another appearance on today's list as the nine-time All-Star has racked up 3342 career strikeouts during his MLB tenure. Randy Jonshon, Roger Clemens, Greg Maddux, and Gaylord Perry are other potential answers to this query.

