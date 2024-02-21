MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 21, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should provide a fun challenge for trivia enthusiasts. Not only do they need to remember players who were the bridge between two teams, but they'll need to know some stats and positions. Fortunately, we have all the answers you'll have to use today.

Which players played for the Reds and Padres?

David Wells played for the Cincinnati Reds and San Diego Padres. He is joined by Jim Edmonds, Reggie Sanders, Hunter Renfroe, Wil Myers, Tommy Pham and Matt Kemp.

Which Reds had a 30 home run season?

Johnny Bench hit 30 home runs in a season for the Reds. So did Nick Castellanos, Eugenio Suarez, Ken Griffey Jr., Frank Robinson, Adam Duvall, Joey Votto and Todd Frazier.

Which Reds played second base?

Jonathan India played second base for the Reds. This is also true of Pete Rose, Barry Larkin, Brandon Phillips, Nick Senzel, Brandon Drury, Mike Moustakas and Scooter Gennett.

Which players played for the Cardinals and Padres?

Matt Carpenter played for both the St. Louis Cardinals and the Padres. You can also use Ozzie Smith, Jim Edmonds, Fernando Valenzuela, Luke Voit and Tyler Webb.

Which Cardinals had a 30 home run season?

Paul Goldschmidt hit 30 home runs in a season for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado, Albert Pujols, Stan Musial, Mark McGwire, Matt Carpenter, Jedd Gyorko and Jim Edmonds.

Which players played for the Mariners and Padres?

Nelson Cruz played for both the Seattle Mariners and the Padres. He is joined by Robinson Cano, Rich Gossage, Adam Frazier, Justin Upton, Ty France, Ben Gamel and Austin Nola.

Which Mariners hit 30 home runs in a season?

Julio Rodriguez hit 30 home runs in a season for the Mariners. So did Alex Rodriguez, Ken Griffey Jr., Kyle Seager, Daniel Vogelbach, Robinson Cano and Cal Raleigh.

Which Mariners played second base?

Kyle Seager has played second base for the Mariners. This is also true of Robinson Cano, Omar Vizquel, Bret Boone, Ty France, Dylan Moore, Harold Reynolds and Dustin Ackley.

