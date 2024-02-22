MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 22, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid should be a fun one for trivia enthusiasts. It once again brings the Negro Leagues into play and it foregoes any of the classic which player played for both teams prompt. It also adds some positions to remember and we've got everything you need below.

Which Negro Leagues players played first base?

Jackie Robinson played in the Negro Leagues and first base. He is joined by Buck O'Neil, Mule Suttles, Ben Taylor, Newt Allen, Cool Papa Bell, Frank Duncan and Jud Wilson.

Which Negro Leagues players played third base?

Jackie Robinson played in the Negro Leagues and played third base as well. Ray Dandridge, Judy Johnson, Jud Wilson, John Beckwith, Biz Mackey and Larry Brown will work as well.

Which Negro Leagues players played outfield?

Willie Mays played outfield and was in the Negro Leagues. You can also use Willard Brown, Cool Papa Bell, Minnie Minoso, Turkey Stearnes, Pete Hill and Larry Doby.

Which Orioles played first base?

Ryan Mountcastle played first base for the Baltimore Orioles

Ryan Mountcastle played first base for the Baltimore Orioles. He is joined by Chris Davis, Ryan O'Hearn, Anthony Santander, Eddie Murray, Boog Powell and Ramon Urias.

Which Orioles played third base?

Manny Machado played third base for the Orioles. This is also true of Ramon Urias, Gunnar Henderson, Brooks Robinson, Melvin Mora, Doug DeCinces and Tony Batista.

Which Orioles played outfield?

Cedric Mullins played outfield for the Orioles. You can also use Austin Hays, D.J. Stewart, Nick Markakis, Bob Nieman, Gary Roenicke, Marv Rettenmund and B.J. Surhoff.

Which Athletics played first base?

Matt Olson played first base for the Oakland Athletics. This is also true for Mark McGwire, Jason Giambi, Billy Butler, Scott Hatteberg, Jimmie Foxx and Eddie Collins.

Which Athletics played third base?

Josh Donaldson played third base for the Athletics, as did Matt Chapman, Eric Chavez, Miguel Tejada, Jimmie Dykes, Jonah Bride, Aledmys Diaz and Abraham Toro.

Which Athletics played outfield?

Rickey Henderson played outfield for the Athletics. So did Mark Canha, Starling Marte, Ramon Laureano, Khris Davis, Reggie Jackson, Jose Canseco and Dusty Baker.

