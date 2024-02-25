MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 25, 2024

The latest edition of the MLB Immaculate Grid certainly picked the brains of baseball enthusiasts. The daily internet puzzle game put forward a set of peculiar queries for fans.

Which player has played for Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs?

2022 World Series winner Trey Mancini is one of the most recent players to have represented both the Astros and the Cubs during his MLB career.

Which player has played for Chicago Cubs and Kansas City Royals?

Veteran pitcher and seven-time All-Star Aroldis Chapman is one of the most obvious choices for this query. The two-time World Series-winning reliever has represented both teams over brief stints during his illustrious tenure.

Which player has played for Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox?

Former All-Star pitcher Jon Lester was the pick among the players for this query. The five-time All-Star made his MLB debut with the Red Sox, helping the team to two World Series triumphs. His move to Chicago saw him add a third World Series ring to his tally.

Which player has played for Houston Astros and Cleaveland Guardians?

Recently retired Michael Brantley is among the players to have played for both teams during his Major League career. A five-time All-Star, Brantley made his debut with the Guardians before moving to Houston where he played some of the best baseball of his career.

Which player has played for Kansas City Royals and Cleaveland Guardians?

Veteran All-Star first baseman Carlos Santana recently signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Twins. He made his MLB debut with the Guardians, representing the team for the majority of his career over two stints, along with a brief stay with the Royals.

Which player has played for Boston Red Sox and Cleaveland Guardians?

Former World Series MVP and Red Sox fan-favorite Manny Ramirez is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The 12-time All-Star started his MLB journey with the Guardians but it was in Boston where is transcended to great heights.

Which player has played for Houston Astros and San Francisco Giants?

Two-time World Series winner Hunter Pence was a fan favorite in San Francisco. The former All-Star RF made his MLB debut with the Astros before representing the Giants over two stints.

Which player has played for Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants?

Veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto is among several players to have represented the colors of both teams. The two-time All-Star had a brief stint with the Royals before winning two World Series titles with the Giants.

Which player has played for Boston Red Sox and San Francisco Giants?

Veteran third baseman and former World Series MVP Pablo Sandoval is one of the most obvious picks for this particular puzzle. The two-time All-Star has been in the news recently after reportedly being a non-roster invitee to the Giants camp at the ripe age of 37.

