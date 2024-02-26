MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 26, 2024

Baseball enthusiasts were treated to another edition of MLB Immaculate Grid with several interesting queries in today's edition of the daily internet puzzle game. However, we have got all the answers covered to make it easier for ardent fans.

Which player has played for Minnesota Twins & Atlanta Braves?

Veteran third baseman and former MVP Josh Donaldson was the most popular pick among fans for this query. The three-time All-Star has played for seven different MLB teams, including the Twins and Braves.

Which Minnesota Twins player has 300+ career home runs?

Twins icon and Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew is one of the most obvious choices for this puzzle. The 13-time All-Star represented the Twins for most of his illustrious career which saw him dispatch 573 home runs.

Which Minnesota Twins player has 100+ run season?

Two-time World Series winner and Twins legend Kirby Puckett was the pick among the players for this query. The ten-time All-Star registered this feat on three occasions during his MLB tenure.

Which player has played for Cincinnati Reds & Atlanta Braves?

Former OF Deion Sanders finds himself on a unique list of having been part of MLB and NFL during his famed career. He represented the Braves and Reds during his less successful years.

Which Cincinnati Reds player has 300+ career home runs?

Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. spent the most productive years of his career with the Atlanta Braves. The 13-time All-Star finished with a staggering 630 home runs to his name.

Which Cincinnati Reds player has 100+ run season?

Former World Series MVP and MLB icon Pete Rose was the pick among the players for this query. The 17-time All-Star broke several records during his famed career, including 100+ runs in his debut season with the Reds.

Which player has played for Colorado Rockies & Atlanta Braves?

Former NLCS MVP and two-time All-Star Mike Hampton is one of several players to have represented both teams. Dale Murphy is another prominent name to have played for both clubs.

Which Colorado Rockies player has 300+ career home runs?

Five-time All-Star and Hall of Famer Larry Walker is one of the most obvious choices for this query. He registered 258 home runs for the Rockies during his ten-year stint with the club, eventually finishing with 383 homers to his name.

