MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 7, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid features a few interesting challenges sure to give trivia enthusiasts a good time.

There are, as usual, the standard teams and players to remember. They've also added in some fun statistical-based prompts, but we have every answer you will need below.

Which players played for the Marlins and Reds?

Johnny Cueto played for both the Miami Marlins and Cincinnati Reds. So has Dontrelle Willis, Edgar Renteria, Adam Duvall, Billy Hamilton, Aaron Boone and Ryan Dempster.

Which Marlins have had a 6 WAR season?

Giancarlo Stanton had a 6 WAR season for the Marlins. He's joined by Sandy Alcantara, Hanley Ramirez, Jose Fernandez, Cliff Floyd, Josh Johnson and Dontrelle Willis.

Which Marlins had a 30 home run season?

Giancarlo Stanton also hit 30 home runs that season. You can also use Jorge Soler, Marcell Ozuna, Dan Uggla, Hanley Ramirez, Miguel Cabrera and Cliff Floyd.

Which players have played for the Royals and Reds?

Vada Pinson played for both the Kansas City Royals and Reds, as did Johnny Cueto, Tim Belcher, Aroldis Chapman, Homer Bailey, Billy Hamilton and Edinson Volquez.

Which Royals have had a 6 WAR season?

George Brett had a 6 WAR season for the Royals. That's also true of Carlos Beltran, Lorenzo Cain, Johnny Damon, Alex Gordon, John Mayberry and Zack Greinke.

Which Royals had a 30 home run season?

Alex Gordon hit 30 home runs in a season for the Royals. He's joined by Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez, Mike Moustakas, Jermaine Dye, Kendrys Morales and Bo Jackson.

Which players played for the Guardians and Reds?

Frank Robinson played for both the Cleveland Guardians and the Reds. Vada Pinson, Yasiel Puig, Jay Bruce, Edwin Encarnacion, Asdrubal Cabrera and Shin-Soo Choo did as well.

Which Guardians had a 6 WAR season?

Jose Ramirez has had a 6 WAR season for the Guardians, as has Francisco Lindor, Jim Thome, Andres Giminez, Michael Brantley, Grady Sizemore and Corey Kluber.

Which Guardians have hit 30 home runs in a season?

Jose Ramirez has hit 30 home runs for the Guardians in one season. You can also use Franmil Reyes, Francisco Lindor, Edwin Encarnacion, Mike Napoli and Travis Hafner.

