MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | February 8, 2024

JoToday's MLB Immaculate Grid should be an interesting one for trivia enthusiasts. Once again featuring the Negro Leagues, there are some players and stats that might prove to be a little bit difficult to get. Rest assured, we have all the answers you could need down below.

Which Negro Leagues players hit .300 in a season?

Cool Papa Bell played in the Negro Leagues and hit .300 for a season. This is also true of Jud Wilson, Willard Brown, Oscar Charleston, Mule Suttles and Josh Gibson.

Which Negro Leagues players had 10 home runs in a season?

Josh Gibson hit 10 home runs while in the Negro Leagues. He is joined by Buck Leonard, Edgar Wesley, Pete Washington, Martin Dihigo, Rap Dixon and Heavy Johnson.

Which Negro Leagues players had 10 wins in a season?

Satchel Paige won 10 games in the Negro Leagues, as did Bill Foster, Bill Byrd, Harry Salmon, Ray Brown, Rats Henderson, Nip Winters, Bill Holland and Roosevelt Davis.

Which Dodgers hit .300 in a season?

Freddie Freeman hit .300 for the Dodgers

Freddie Freeman hit .300 in a season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. This is also true of Mookie Betts, Zack Wheat, Steve Garvey, Duke Snider, Jackie Robinson and Mike Piazza.

Which Dodgers had 10 home runs in a season?

Adrian Gonzalez had 10 home runs in a season for the Dodgers. He is joined by Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Cody Bellinger, Matt Kemp, Kirk Gibson and Max Muncy.

Which Dodgers had 10 wins in a season?

Clayton Kershaw had 10 wins in a season for the Dodgers. So did Walker Buehler, Fernando Valenzuela, Yu Darvish, Orel Hershiser, Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin and Julio Urias.

Which Orioles hit .300 in a season?

Manny Machado hit .300 in a season for the Baltimore Orioles, as did Cal Ripken Jr., Eddie Murray, George Sisler, Frank Robinson, Al Bumbry, Ramon Urias and Trey Mancini.

Which Orioles had 10 home runs in a season?

Adley Rutschman had 10 home runs in a season for the Orioles. This is also true of Chris Davis, Ryan Mountcastle, Cal Ripken Jr., Manny Machado, Eddie Murray and Boog Powell.

Which Orioles had 10 wins in a season?

Dylan Bundy had 10 wins in a season for Baltimore. He is joined by Jim Palmer, Mike Mussina, Kyle Bradish, Kevin Gausman, Wei-Yin Chen, Ubaldo Jiminez and Zack Britton.

