MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 20, 2024

It's time for baseball fans to rejoice as the MLB Immaculate Grid is back with another edition of interesting puzzles to entertain enthusiasts of the sport. While there are a few curve balls in today's quiz, we have got you covered with the answers to the queries.

Which Hall of Famer has played for Yankees?

An icon of the game in every rights, Lou Gehrig was the most popular answer for this query. The late Yankees first baseman played the entirety of his career with the Bronx Bombers, racking up a staggering six World Series titles.

Which player has been catcher for Yankees?

Regarded as one of the greatest catchers to have played the game, Yankees legend Yogi Berra was the pick among the players for this query. The former Yankees player holds the record for most World Series titles as a player.

Which Yankees player have 2000+ hits?

Derek Jeter was the most common answer for this query and it shouldn't surprise anyone, given the Yankees icon's rich MLB legacy. The five-time World Series winner registered 3465 hits, all while representing the iconic pinstripes in the Bronx.

Which Hall of Famer has played for Nationals?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez is still fondly remembered by the Nationals fans despite the former pitcher's considerable success with Boston Red Sox. Vladimir Guerrero, Randy Johnson, Vladimir Guerrero and Iván Rodríguez are some other picks for this query.

Which player has been catcher for Nationals?

Former MLB player Gary Carter was the pick among the 98 players to have played in the position for the Nationals. The 11-time All-Star, revered as one of the best catchers, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his sixth attempt.

Which Nationals player have 2000+ hits?

Although several renowned slugger have donned the Nationals jersey, nine-time All-Star Vladimir Guerrero was the pick among the players for this query. The Hall of Famer made his MLB debut with the Nationals (then Montreal Expos) in 1996 and registered 1215 of his 2590 career hits with the team.

Which Hall of Famer has played for Guardians?

Eight-time All-Star Bob Feller is one of the most recognized MLB names to have played for the Guardians. The former pitcher played out his entire career with the Guardians, earning him a Hall of Fame induction in 1962 after an illustrious career.

Which player has been catcher for Guardians?

Former AL Rookie of the Year Sandy Alomar Jr. remains a fan-favorite among the Guardians faithful. The eight-time All-Star played for the Guardians for over a decade and even returned as a manager and a coach following his MLB retirement.

Which Guardians player have 2000+ hits?

12-time All-Star Manny Ramirez began his Major League career with the Guardians in 1993. The former OF managed 1086 hits during his eight-year tenure with the franchise and went onto register a total of 2574 hits in his career.

