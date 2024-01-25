MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 25, 2024

Today's MLB Immaculate Grid once again features quite a few teams to keep track of. They've all had a lot of players, and it's your job to find the connection. There is also an accolade-based section to throw in a wrinkle. Fortunately, we have all the answers below.

Which players played for the Pirates and Yankees?

Clay Holmes played for both the Pirates and Yankees

Gerrit Cole played for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees. He is joined by Neil Walker, Andrew McCutchen, Miguel Andujar, Jameson Taillon and Clay Holmes.

Which players played for the Pirates and Cardinals?

Babe Adams played for the Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals. You can also use Shelby Miller, Chasen Shreve, Wade LeBlanc, Dick Groat, Bobby Bonilla and Tony Pena.

Which Pirates won MVP?

Andrew McCutchen won an MVP for the Pirates. This is also true of Roberto Clemente, Barry Bonds, Willie Stargell, Dave Parker and Dick Groat.

Which players played for the A's and Yankees?

Frankie Montas played for both the Oakland Athletics and Yankees. So did Lou Trivino, Josh Donaldson, Rickey Henderson, Tyler Wade, Willie Randolph and Jason Giambi.

Which players played for the A's and Cardinals?

Mark McGwire played for both the Athletics and Cardinals. This is also true of Dennis Eckersley, Aledmys Diaz, Edwin Jackson, TJ McFarland and Enos Slaughter.

Which A's won MVP?

Rickey Henderson won MVP for the Athletics. He is joined by Miguel Tejada, Jason Giambi, Dennis Eckersley, Vida Blue, Jose Canseco and Reggie Jackson.

Which Yankees won Rookie of the Year?

Aaron Judge won Rookie of the Year for the Yankees. So did Derek Jeter, Dave Righetti, Thurman Munson, Stan Bahnsen and Tom Tresh.

Which Cardinals won Rookie of the Year?

Albert Pujols won Rookie of the Year for the Cardinals. Todd Worrell, Vince Coleman, Bake McBride, Bill Virdon and Wally Moon have as well.

Which Rookie of the Years won MVP?

Aaron Judge won Rookie of the Year and MVP. So did Cody Bellinger, Albert Pujols, Ronald Acuna Jr., Jose Abreu, Bryce Harper, Kris Bryant, Jose Canseco, Shohei Ohtani and Dustin Pedroia.

