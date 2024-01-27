MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 27, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid turned out to be another interesting session for baseball enthusiasts as it put forward some intriguing queries for players. We have covered all the answers for today's edition of the popular online puzzle game.

Which players have played for the White Sox and Blue Jays?

Former World Series winner and five-time All-Star Mark Buehrle made his MLB debut for the Chicago White Sox in 2000 and represented the club for over a decade. He also played for the Blue Jays in the latter part of his career before retirement.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which Blue Jays players have been the first-round draft pick?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Roy Halladay was drafted by the Blue Jays in 1995 and made his MLB debut in 1998. The two-time Cy Young winner represented Toronto for over a decade before moving to the Philadephia Phillies.

Which Blue Jays players have .300+ average batting seasons?

Two-time World Series winner with the Blue Jays, John Olerud enjoyed his best MLB days in Toronto. His career-best BA of .363 came in the 1993 season for the Blue Jays.

Which White Sox players are in the Hall of Fame?

Former MLB first baseman Frank Thomas was the most popular pick among the players for this query. The five-time All-Star made his Major League debut with the White Sox in 1990 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame after an illustrious career.

Which first-round draft picks are in the Hall of Fame?

Former Yankees captain and fan-favorite Derek Jeter was the most common answer to this query. The Yankees icon led the Bronx Bombers to several World Series titles and was one of the most deserving first-ballot Hall of Fame picks ever.

Which players with .300+ average season batting are in the Hall of Fame?

A 15-time All-Star and an icon in every sense of the word, Tony Gywnn was the most popular pick among the players for this query. Gywnn played the entirety of his career with the San Diego Padres, winning numerous batting accolades, and registering a .300+ average on several occasions during a distinguished career.

Which All-Star has played for the White Sox?

Six-time All-Star Paul Konerko made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers but enjoyed great success with his stint with the White Sox, including a World Series title in 2005.

Which first-round draft picks are All-Stars?

Philadelphia Phillies fan-favorite Bryce Harper was the most common answer to this query. The seven-time All-Star was the first overall draft pick for the Washington Nationals in the 2010 MLB draft.

Which All-Star has a .300+ average season batting?

Former AL MVP and future Hall of Famer Ichiro Suzuki was one of the popular picks for this quiz. The 10-time All-Star cut .300+ BA in ten consecutive seasons for the Seattle Mariners.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.