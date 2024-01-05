MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | January 5, 2024

Every day, MLB Immaculate Grid releases another puzzle for baseball fans to delight in. With nearly 300 editions released to date, there is no better way for fans of all ages to put their knowledge to the test.

The Immaculate Grid quiz game follows a simple format. The Immaculate Grid features nine squares that must be populated by determining players who fit the criteria of the intersecting clues. Names from both the past and present are eligible for the Immaculate Grid.

On January 5, the Immaculate Grid once again came out with a highly interesting puzzle. Let's examine some of the possible answers.

"Immaculate Grid 278. Retweet or reply with your score!" - Immaculate Grid

Immaculate Grid answers | January 5, 2023

Which Rangers players have played for the Orioles?

First baseman Chris Davis has played on both the O's and Texas Rangers. A native of the Lone Star State, Davis hit 17 home runs in his rookie season of 2008, before being traded to the Orioles in 2011. In 2013, Davis hit 53 home runs and 138 RBIs, leading the league in both categories. Longtime Orioles closer Darren O'Day also spent time on the Rangers before joining the O's bullpen in 2012.

"Found this highlight tape of every homerun swing from Chris Davis’ 2013 campaign… Please do yourself a favor and enjoy" - Zach Bollinger

Which Rangers players have played for the Mets?

Despite only making six starts in 2023, pitcher Jacob deGrom is under a five-year, $185 million commitment from the Texas Rangers. The large deal was inspired by deGrom's nine strong seasons with the New York Mets. With the Mets, deGrom won back-to-back Cy Young Awards as well as the Rookie of the Year. Max Scherzer has also played for both teams. Scherzer, also a multiple-time Cy Young winner, was dealt to the Rangers in August 2023 less than two years after inking the largest contract in MLB history with the Mets.

Which Rangers players have played for the Giants?

Pitcher Gaylord Perry began his career with the San Francisco Giants in 1962. In 1970, Perry went 32-13, logging a league-best 328 innings on the bump. After moving to the Indians in 1972, where he would win the AL Cy Young Award, Perry was traded to the Rangers in 1975 and remained there until 1977. Other names to have played for both teams include Marlon Byrd, Rich Gossage, and Danny Darwin.

Which White Sox players have played for the Orioles?

After helping the Toronto Blue Jays win back-to-back World Series' in 1992 and 1993, second baseman Roberto Alomar signed with the Orioles in 1996. In his first season there, the Puerto Rican hit .328/.411/.527 with 22 home runs and 94 RBIs. Alomar would play 18 games on the 2004 White Sox before finishing his career. Hall of Fame shortstop Luis Aparicio is also viable for this portion of the Immaculate Grid. Aparicio led the league in steals in 1956, winning the Rookie of the Year Award for the Sox. Aparicio then came to the O's, helping the team win the 1966 World Series.

Which White Sox players have played for the Mets?

Known for his play at both first and third base, Robin Ventura spent the first decade of his career playing for the Chicago White Sox. Ahead of the 1999 season, the Mets signed Ventura to a four-year deal. In his first season in Queens, the 1988 first-rounder hit .301/.379/.529 with 32 home runs and 120 RBIs. Other viable Immaculate Grid answers for this portion of the game include Jose Quintana, Tyler Clippard, and Todd Frazier.

"Robin Ventura, “The Grand Slam Single”, 1999 NLCS Game 5:" - Mike Colon

Which White Sox players have played for the Giants?

Catcher AJ Pierzynski was part of the 2003 deal that brought pitcher Joe Nathan from the Giants to the Minnesota Twins. After one year in San Francisco, Pierzynski signed with the White Sox in 2005, the year they won the World Series. Through eight years in Chicago, Pierzynski hit .279/.318/.424 118 home runs and 460 RBIs. 2007 Cy Young winner Jake Peavy also played on both teams, winning a Gold Glove in Chicago in 2012 before retiring as a member of the Giants.

Which Pirates players have played for the Orioles?

Utility man Andy Van Slyke joined the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1987. The following season, Van Slyke hit .288/.345/.506 with a league-leading 15 triples to win a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger. Van Slyke would go on to win four more Gold Gloves in Pittsburgh for his defensive play, and played a few games for the 1995 O's before retiring. Other entrants for this part of the Immaculate Grid include Ryan Lavarnway, Travis Ishakawa, and Chris Benson.

"Ever hear of Andy Van Slyke? He was underrated." - Gershon Rabinowitz

Which Pirates players have played for the Mets?

Current New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte played on the Pirates for the first eight seasons of his career, winning a pair of Gold Gloves. In 2022, he inked a four-year deal with the Mets, and hit .292/.347/.468 with 16 home runs in his first season. Additionally, Bobby Bonilla's 1991 contract with the Mets after several years of success in Pittsburgh was the largest in MLB at the time. To this day, the Mets still pay Bonilla some 1.19 million annually as part of a deferred contract agreement.

Which Pirates players have played for the Giants?

After narrowly missing out on the 2009 Rookie of the Year Award, Pirates outfielder Andrew McCutchen got to work. Within four years, the outfielder would have two Silver Sluggers, a Gold Glove, and an MVP Award. Despite being a fan favorite, McCutchen was traded to the Giants in 2018. However, after a few years on the road, McCutchen decided to come back to Pittsburgh in 2023, and has recently re-signed a one-year extension.

