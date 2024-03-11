MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Mar. 11, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid brought another fun daily internet puzzle game for ardent fans. We have all the answers covered for the latest edition for baseball enthusiasts.

Which player has played for the Giants and Reds?

Veteran free agent pitcher Johnny Cueto is the pick among the players for this query. The former World Series winner has represented five teams, including the San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds, during his MLB tenure so far.

Which player has played for the Giants and Orioles?

Veteran Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman started his MLB journey with the Baltimore Orioles in 2013. He represented the Atlanta Braves and Reds following his Orioles exit. The two-time All-Star had a brief stint with the Giants before signing for the Blue Jays in 2022.

Which Giants player has 300+ career home runs?

Giants fan-favorite and hitting icon Barry Bonds is heralded as one of the greatest sluggers in the game and it is only fair the seven-time former MVP is the top pick for this query.

Which player has played for the Astros and Reds?

First-ballot Hall of Famer Joe Morgan is one of the most obvious picks for this puzzle. The 10-time All-Star started his MLB career with the Houston Astros (Houston Colt .45s) in 1963. However, his two World Series rings came with the Reds in consecutive years.

Which player has played for the Astros and Orioles?

Former World Series winner Trey Mancini is one of the players to have represented both teams during his MLB career. The 31-year-old OF started his Major League journey with the Orioles in 2016 before joining the Astros.

Which Astros player has 300+ career home runs?

Astros fan-favorite Jeff Bagwell is one of the most obvious picks for this query. The former MVP represented the Astros throughout his career, registering 449 home runs, the most in the club's history.

Which Reds player played in the center field?

MLB icon and Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. played in center field for the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati legend Pete Rose also played the position for the team during his illustrious career.

Which Orioles player played in the center field?

Five-time All-Star Adam Jones was the pick among the players for this particular puzzle. He played the majority of his career with the Orioles before making his debut for the Seattle Mariners.

Which centerfielder has 300+ career home runs?

Baseball icon Willie Mays is the outright first pick for this query. The 24-time All-Star racked up a staggering 660 home runs during his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Barry Bonds, Henry Aaron, Babe Ruth, and Sammy Sosa are some of the other most notable names to have achieved this feat.

