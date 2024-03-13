MLB Immaculate Grid - Find answers for daily puzzle | Mar. 13, 2024

The latest edition of MLB Immaculate Grid offered ardent fans of the daily internet puzzle game the chance to get familiar with some of the greatest names in baseball history. As fans travel down memory lane, we have got all the answers covered for today's edition.

Which player has played for the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals?

Veteran second baseman Kolten Wong is the most popular pick among the players for this query. The two-time Gold Glove winner made his MLB debut with the Cardinals in 2013 before moving to the Brewers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which player has only played for the Milwaukee Brewers?

First-ballot Hall of Famer and two-time MVP Robin Yount is the most obvious pick for this puzzle. The three-time All-Star represented the Brewers for nearly two decades before retiring.

Which Milwaukee Brewers player is in the Hall of Fame?

Former World Series MVP and Brewers fan favorite Paul Molitor is one of the prime candidates for this query. The seven-time All-Star represented the Brewers for the majority of his career before tasting World Series success with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Which player has played for the Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals?

Two-time World Series winner Edgar Renteria is one of the top picks for this section. The five-time All-Star is one of the best players to have represented both teams during his MLB tenure.

Which player has only played for the Boston Red Sox?

MLB icon and Red Sox legend Ted Williams has to be the first pick for this one. The 19-time All-Star played the entirety of his Hall of Fame-worthy career with the Red Sox.

Which Boston Red Sox player is in the Hall of Fame?

Another query that is dominated by the Ted Williams iconic name. The two-time MVP represented the Red Sox for the entirety of his career and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in his first attempt after an illustrious MLB career.

Which player has played for the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals?

Gold Glove winner Harrison Bader is one of the most recent players to have represented both teams during his MLB career. Bader started his Major League journey with the Cardinals before joining the Yankees for a brief stint in 2022.

Which player has only played for the New York Yankees?

New York Yankees fan-favorite and one of the greatest leaders of the game, Derek Jeter is the most obvious pick for this query. The five-time World Series winner spent the entirety of his 20-year-long MLB career in the Bronx.

Which New York Yankees player is in the Hall of Fame?

Regarded as one of the greatest catchers of the game, Yogi Berra is among the most popular picks for this puzzle. The legendary catcher was inducted into the Hall of Famer after a star-studded career, primarily with the Yankees.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.